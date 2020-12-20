Certain Songs #1988: Robyn Hitchcock – “Mad Shelley’s Letterbox”

Album: Robyn Hitchcock

Year: 2017

. . .

After Love From London, Robyn Hitchcock put out an acoustic album half-full of covers called The Man Upstairs, which didn’t quite cohere for me, and after that, relative silence for a couple of years, though we did get to see him when Big Star’s Third hit Glendale in 2016.

It had been awhile since I’d seem — over 20 years, how did that happen? — and though he only sang lead on “Downs,” it was still fun to see him towering over the rest of the folks on the stage, though I wondered if he ever again was going to make a record I well and truly loved.

As it turns out, one was right around the corner. In spring of 2017, Robyn Hitchcock released Robyn Hitchcock, his first self-titled album in 40 years of recording, the title itself signaling a rebirth that you could hear on every single song.

And “Mad Shelly’s Letterbox” was a near-perfect microcosm of the whole record. Starting out with a chugging electric guitar over which Robyn sings:

Time

Is written on your face

And the cold white arms of memory embrace you

Love

Is all we lay to waste

Now it’s only lips of loneliness that taste you

And then, as the drums kick in, Robyn goes to the highest end of his range:

Oh god you were beautiful

Oh god you were beautiful

Oh god

Mad Shelley’s letterbox is full of birthday cards

His voice is utterly sincere and even a bit anguished on “oh god you were beautiful” and he his the last “oh godddddd,” drummer Jim Radford changes it up to a roll for the last line.

And after that, his guitar makes that stinging noise that’s been decorating his music for 40 years, and it is utterly sublime, which is followed up by and alternates a soaring guitar-only crescendo.

“Mad Shelley’s Letterbox” is a shapeshifter in song form, emulating the madness he’s singing about by never staying in the same place for very long. And in the end, it climaxes with a shower of “ahhhhhhhhhhhhhssss” that would have perfectly accented any of his great songs ever.

“Mad Shelley’s Letterbox”



“Mad Shelley’s Letterbox” live solo electric, 2017



“Mad Shelley’s Letterbox” live solo acoustic, 2017

