Certain Songs #1993: The Rockets – “Oh Well”

Album: Rockets

Year: 1979

Here’s my guess: most of you know “Oh Well” as a song from the earliest incarnation of Fleetwood Mac, a weird conglomeration of acoustic guitars, blues solos and the airtight playing of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, who navigate the song’s everchanging groove.

And that’s all incredibly true, even if the second half is a stone bore — Green sabotaging his own work by pretending he’s the guy who found the acoustic guitar in “2112,” — it’s weird and great in all the right ways.

That said, I’ve gotta stan for this now way obscure version by a Detroit band called The Rockets, who straightened it up and made it a more conventional rock song, still negotiating the songs twists and turns, but replacing the acoustic guitar with a clickity clackity wah-wah.

And, of course, keeping the stop-time on the verses, the first one of which is one of the greatest verses ever written.

I can’t help about the shape I’m in

I can’t sing, I ain’t pretty and my legs are thin

But don’t ask me what I think of you

I might not give the answer that you want me to

I loved that the first time I heard it. Which was probably on KKDJ, as “Oh Well” was played all of the fucking time on the radio, probably because it rocked hard without being too heavy, featuring long guitar solos, and great lyrics that were right in your face.

Now, when I talked to God I knew he’d understand

He said, “Stick by my side and I’ll be your guiding hand

But don’t ask me what I think of you

I might not give the answer that you want me to”

It was also kinda funky, strutting down the street brimming with confidence, with drummer Johnny “Bee” Badanjek interacting with Muscle Shoahs “Swamper” David Hood — Patterson’s father — like they’d been playing together as long as Fleetwood and McVie. Who, you might remember, were doing pretty good for themselves in the late 70s.

“Oh Well” was a minor hit for the Rockets, but I couldn’t find what that meant other than it got played on the radio in Fresno all of the time, but I’m gonna guess that unless you’re a certain age, you’ve probably forgotten this version even exists.

“Oh Well”



