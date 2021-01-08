Certain Songs #1999: Rod Stewart – “Cut Across Shorty”

Album: Gasoline Alley

Year: 1970

. . .

Here’s a thing I never knew until I was this many years old: “Cut Across Shorty” was the last song that Eddie Cochran ever recorded. His version, of course, was what you might expect: country on the verses, raving-up on the chorus — drummer Jerry Allison killing it throughout — and basically getting through the story in an economical 2:02.

That’s not at all the direction Rod Stewart took the song in. In fact, we’re almost a minute in before we get anything but a “woooo!” out of Stewart’s mouth.

But by that time, his crack band has completely set the mood: starting off with some big Martin Quittendon & Ron Wood acoustic guitars, Mickey Waller’s even drums, and Dick Powell’s violin noodling around the edges, just waiting for Stewart to start telling us a timeless tale.

Now a country boy named Shorty

And a city boy named Dan

Had to prove who could run the fastest

To wed Miss Lucy’s hand

Now Dan had all the money

And he also had the looks

But Shorty musta had that something boys

That can’t be found in books

This happens every day, right? Dudes race to determine who is going to marry somebody. OK, well maybe not. In any event, while we don’t have any backstory as to why this race is taking place at all, we do know that Miss Lucy has a rooting interest on the outcome.

“Cut across Shorty, Shorty, cut across”

That’s what Miss Lucy said

“Cut across Shorty, Shorty, cut across

You know it’s you that I wanna wed”

But it’s after each chorus where “Cut Across Shorty” utterly kills it. Quittendon and Wood hit their acoustic guitar chords and leave them hanging while Mick Waller does this amazing thing where he smashes his cymbal with his snare and then does a double backbeat without seeming to hit either his hi-hat or ride, and the overall effect is that of complete and utter suspense, especially since it doesn’t look good for our protagonist.

Wait a minute

Now Dan had been in training

About a week before the race

He made up his mind old Shorty

Would end in second place

You know Dan with his long legs flying

He left Shorty far behind

Shorty heard him holler out

Miss Lucy that you’ll soon be mine

After the second chorus, Dick Powell takes a long violin solo, which eventually leads us straight to the climatic verse.

But Shorty wasn’t worried

There was a smile upon his face

‘Cause old Lucy had fixed the race

And just like that old story

About the turtle and the hare, you know that thing

When Danny crossed over the finish line

He found Shorty waiting there

There’s a great moment at the end of this, where Waller bashes his snares building towards a stop-time and as they kick back in someone slaps his acoustic guitar for emphasis.

So a happy ending, punctuated by a long Ronnie Wood guitar solo and Rod howling like a banshee, none of which distracts me from my question. I mean, is everybody OK with the fact that Shorty cheated? Weren’t there judges and an audience? This seems like a big enough deal to have judges and an audience. And if so, couldn’t Dan protest the results? The song basically posits that the cheating was OK because Miss Lucy wanted Shorty to win in the first place. If that’s the case, why even go through the charade of a race at all?

Of course, I’m just taking the piss here: obviously the music and vocals of “Cut Across Shorty” are so beyond great it doesn’t matter if there are, uh, inconsistencies with the story. At least, that’s what Ms. Lucy said.

