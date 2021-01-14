Certain Songs #2004: Rod Stewart – “Lost Paraguayos”

Album: Never A Dull Moment

Year: 1972

. . .

The massive success of “Maggie May” and Every Picture Tells a Story turned Rod Stewart into ROD STEWART, SUPERSTAR, the kind of guy who would later humblebrag in his autobiography “at one point I was cheating on a Playboy model with another Playboy model” and make it seem charming.

But if it went to his head — which, eventually, it did, of course — you couldn’t tell it from the follow-up, 1972’s Never A Dull Moment, his fourth straight utter winner, full of songs that were seemingly tossed off, like the early highlight, “Lost Paraguayos.”

Opening with just acoustic guitars and tambourine, “Lost Paraguayos” is basically Rod in jokey party mode, singing in his most joyous voice.

Darling, I hate to tell you but I think I’m catching a cold

Put another chair on the fire, bring the bottle over here

I feel I’m getting old

I like your laugh and a hot romance

And your orn’ry sense of humor

But if it rains again like it did today

I’m gonna have to leave a little bit sooner

Woo

Of course, eventually Mickey Waller and Ron Wood show up, kicking “Lost Paraguayos” into full gear, Rod occasionally singing “Got to get me some South America sun,” as he tries to get out of the situation that he’s currently in.

Look over there

Oh my God, don’t look now

But it appears to be raining again

Get upstairs, pack my book of prayers

Honey, hurry I’m catching pneumonia

I gotta move while I’m in the mood

Or I’ll disappear into that wall

Darling, please don’t curse

Even though it doesn’t have a chorus, “Lost Paraguayos” has an utterly infectious melody, which pretty much everybody plays — you can hear it in both Ronnie Wood’s bass and his guitars, riding along with Rod. About halfway through, after Rod has basically run out of words — having spent them all in the first half of the song — a horn section shows up and plays the same riff that everybody else is, and the rest of the song is the whole band moving forward on the riff as Rod occasionally interjects “goodbye honey,” but at the same time, he’s already having so much fun, it’s hard to tell if he actually left.

“Lost Paraguayos”



