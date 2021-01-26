Certain Songs #2015: The Rolling Stones – “The Last Time”

Album: Out of Our Heads (U.S.)

Welcome to the first great Jagger/Richards Rolling Stones single.

From the opening note, “The Last Time” is an absolute quantum leap from anything else they’d previously written, and a blueprint for the next few years: catchy opening riff, tough-as-nails lyrics, a soaring chorus, cool solo and a coda that adds even more. They’ll be milking this formula for the rest of their lives. And not just them, of course, but all of the bands that would follow in their wake. And why not? It’s an absolutely perfect formula for a rock ‘n’ roll song.

“The Last Time” opens up with a clarion call of a riff — played by Brian Jones — under which you can hear a couple of strums of an acoustic guitar and a tambourine as well as Bill & Charlie’s straight-up rhythms. But, of course, all you’re really hearing is that riff, burrowing into the back of your skull, until Mick starts singing.

Well I told you once and I told you twice

But you never listen to my advice

You don’t try very hard to please me

With what you know it should be easy

Check out Keith’s backing vocals (unless, of course, they’re Mick being overdubbed), as he comes in at the end of each line, emphasizing that Mick told her twice, she didn’t listen to his advice, etc. Either way, the backing vocals on each line just add an extra bit of power, a bit of emphasis to Mick’s reasons why he’s ending the relationship.

Then for the chorus, everything — but the driving rhythms — changes up: Brian stops playing the central riff, and guitars start jangling around each other, as Mick and Keith sing:

Well this could be the last time

This could be the last time

Maybe the last time

I don’t know

Oh no

Oh no

And, especially on the radio, that “maybe the last time / I don’t knoowwwwwwwwwwww” sounded so fucking huge, just utterly massive. Like, if they didn’t know, nobody was ever going to find out.

After the second chorus, Keith plays yet another one of his cool disjointed solos, alternating big chords and quick licks, always weaving around Brian’s insistent riff, playing notes when you expect spaces and nothing when you expect notes. All of this eventually sets up the final verse.

Well I told you once and I told you twice

That someone will have to pay the price

But here’s a chance to change your mind

Because I’ll be gone a long, long time

The odds are, of course, that she didn’t change her mind, and that was that, and you would be excused if you assumed that “The Last Time” was just gonna repeat itself until it ended. But it didn’t.

Instead, after the last chorus, it comes to a near dead stop, with only Jack Nitzsche’s — the connection between Phil Spector, The Rolling Stones and Neil Young — tambourine providing the beat, as Brian nudges the song into its coda, which is basically Keith (and Mick?) singing “the last time” over and over and over while Mick (and Keith?) gets more and more amped up screaming “no no no more” against it until the fade. It’s kinda unhinged and totally fantastic.

In the U.K., where the Rolling Stones’s imperial phase had already started, “The Last Time” was their third straight #1 — following “Little Red Rooster” and “It’s All Over Now” and in the U.S, it made it as high as #9, but more importantly to me, it was stuck on the U.S. version of Out of Our Heads, the first unmistakably great Rolling Stones album, and my favorite album of their early period.

Hang on, it’s gonna get pretty insane pretty soon.

