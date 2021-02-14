Certain Songs #2034: The Rolling Stones – “Something Happened To Me Yesterday”

Album: Between The Buttons

Year: 1967

The final track on all versions of Between The Buttons is the jaunty “Something Happened To Me Yesterday,” which combines totally retro music — horn-driven music hall — with lyrics that were about an incredibly contemporary experience: Mick taking acid.

Naturally, nowhere in the lyrics is that ever specified, as we are talking about Mick Jagger here, but “Something Happened to Me Yesterday” is more about reflecting on the acid trip than what actually happened during it.

Something happened to me yesterday

Something I can’t speak of right away

Something happened to me

Something oh, so groovy

Something happened to me yesterday

That opening verse starts after a trumpet fanfare, with Charlie playing a straight beat, Keith strumming friendly chords and Brian helping the bottom with a tuba. I’m not gonna lie: it all verges on being incredibly annoying — this is really not normally not my kind of music — but then, on the chorus, something simple yet extraordinary happens: Keith sings it alone.

He don’t know if it’s right or wrong

Maybe he should tell someone

He’s not sure just what it was

Or if it’s against the law

Something

We’d already talked about how “Connection” is considered Keith’s first lead vocal, even though it’s really a co-sing with Mick throughout, but this is pure unadulterated Keith, and it’s a bit of a shock, making it that much more cool when they harmonize together on “some-thinnnnnnnnng” as the song stops and restarts.

Something very strange I hear you say

You’re talking in a most peculiar way

But something really threw me

Something oh, so groovy

Something happened to me yesterday (yesterday…)

There’s also a contract between their vocals: Mick is singing in a clipped, affected manner, and in the second verse, he (I assume) starts whistling in between each line. Both of which, of course, you notice, and tend to distract you from the words. Not so with Keith’s vocals, which are totally unaffected, and even kind of worried about his mate.

He don’t know just where it’s gone

He don’t really care at all

No one’s sure just what it was

Or the meaning and the cause

Something

In the middle of the song, there’s a woozy stumbling horn section solo, and after that they continue to trade off verses for awhile until the ending, in which Mick inexplicably (but hilariously) goes into a spoken word monolog as the horns go full New Orleans, pinching his voice exactly like a radio presenter.

Well, thank you very much

And now I think it’s time for us all to go

So from all of us to all of you

Not forgetting the boys in the band

And our producer, Reg Thorpe

We’d like to say, God Bless

So, if you’re out tonight, don’t forget

If you’re on your bike, wear white

Evening, all

As it turned out, “Something Happened To Me Yesterday” was probably the most fun that the Rolling Stones ever had with drugs, as right around the time Between The Buttons came out in early 1967, the authorities and tabloids started targeting them, leading to an infamous bust at Keith’s home in the country, which we’ll talk about pretty soon.

“Something Happened to Me Yesterday”



