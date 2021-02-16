Certain Songs #2035: The Rolling Stones – “Sittin’ on a Fence”

Album: Flowers

Flowers was a weird beast. Not quite a greatest hits album — even though it had “Ruby Tuesday,” “Let’s Spend The Night Together” and “Mother’s Little Helper” — but not quiet an odds and sods album, because it contained those songs, it’s one of the few Rolling Stones 1960s albums I’ve never purchased, even though track by track, it’s pretty fucking awesome.

And one of those awesome tracks was the all acoustic “Sittin’ on a Fence,” which combines an absolutely gorgeous melody with some of their most “fuck everything” lyrics.

Since I was young I’ve been very hard to please

And I don’t know wrong from right

But there is one thing i could never understand

Some of the sick things that a girl does to a man, so

While “Sittin’ on a Fence” has some bass and tambourine — and later on, a harpischord — it’s really the two acoustic guitars that hold it together. A strummed one and a picked one — Brian and Keith, though some sources have it as Keith and Brian, but the preciseness of the playing on the picked one makes me think it’s probably Keith — split in each speaker.

I’m just sittin’ on a fence

You can say I got no sense

Trying to make up my mind

Really is too horrifying

So I’m sittin’ on a fence

Keith also provides the gentle harmonies on that chorus, while his guitar circles all around the song and Mick’s vocals, never even stopping for a second, even during the awesomely brutal second verse.

All of my friends at school grew up and settled down

And they mortgaged up their lives

One thing’s not said too much, but I think it’s true

They just get married cause there’s nothing else to do, so

Heh. I’ve always wondered if Mick & Keith’s married friends — Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts — thought that this was some kind of dig, if they just thought Mick & Keith were being general assholes. Or both! Probably both. In any event, there’s still one more dark verse, where the guitars stop and a harpsichord — played either by Jack Nitzsche or Brian — meanders in.

The day can come when you get old and sick and tired of life

You just never realize

Maybe the choice you made wasn’t really right

But you go out and you don’t come back at night, so

Even though it wasn’t released until 1967, “Sittin’ on a Fence” was actually recorded for Aftermath, where I guess they figured it didn’t fit, and maybe it didn’t, though I would have loved Aftermath that much more had they put this one on it.

