Certain Songs #2087: The Rolling Stones – “Shattered”

As I mentioned before, Some Girls is such an embarrassment of riches that I very easily could have found something to write about two more songs that I’m almost missing: Keith’s poignant acknowledgement of his fucked-up-ness, “Before They Make Me Run” and his acknowledgement that Mick had been running the show, “Beast of Burden,” which followed “Miss You” into the top ten.

But, of course, as iconic as those two songs are, I would argue that they aren’t nearly as iconic as the final song on Some Girls, the immortal “Shattered,” which takes one last hilarious look at New York City.

Like more than one of my favorite Stones songs going all the way back to “Empty Heart“, “Shattered” is less of a song than it is a riff-with-lyrics, the riff (as well as the title and “sha-dooby”) coming from Keith and the words from Mick, who doesn’t really sing them but, well, kinda rap them. I mean, this is 1978, so it was more like Mick thought the song would be funnier in the form of a rant. And he was right.

Uh huh shattered, uh huh shattered

Love and hope and sex and dreams

Are still surviving on the street

Look at me, I’m in tatters

I been shattered

Shattered

“Shattered” opens with Keith and Ron playing a low-register riff back and fourth, Ron doubling it on the bass, as Mick chants/screams the words, with Keith and Ron coming in on “shattered” and “tatters,” or not, as the case may be.

Friends are so alarming, and my lover’s never charming

Life’s just a cocktail party on the street

Big Apple, people dressed in plastic bags, directing traffic

(Shadoobie, shattered)

Some kind of fashion

(Shadoobie, shattered) Laughter, joy, and loneliness and sex and sex and sex and sex

Look at me, I’m in tatters

I been shattered

Shattered

At 15, of course, I couldn’t really grok everything Mick was singing about, but Mick Jagger singing how “sex and sex and sex and sex and sex” would leave him shattered was interesting, to say the very least, but Mick just kept going.

All this chitter-chatter, chitter-chatter, chitter-chatter about

Shmatta, shmatta, shmatta, I can’t give it away on 7th Avenue

This town’s been wearing tatters, uh huh (Shadoobie, shattered)

Work and work for love and sex

Ain’t you hungry for success, success, success, success

Does it matter? (Shattered)

After the second chorus, the Stones do a cool thing, heading directly into an instrumental bridge, Ron Wood firing off a totally incongruous pedal steel guitar solo over handclaps, a Charlie breakdown and even some congas. It works because it breaks “Shattered” in half, and so when it eventually comes back, you know it’s time for the endgame.

Pride and joy and greed and sex

That’s what makes that town the best

Pride and joy and dirty dreams and still surviving on the street (shattered)

And look at me, I’m in tatters, yeah (shattered)

This last verse leads into the most iconic part of “Shattered,” at least for me:

I’m in tatters

What does it matter (shattered)

Does it matter? uh-huh (shattered)

Does it matter? Uh-huh

I’m in shattered

Mm-mm, I’m shattered

For a few of my weirdo CB radio friends, it came to pass that we conflated “shatter” with “matter,” so in the late summer and fall of 1978 (at least), it became a thing to same “does it shatter?” instead of “does it matter?” whenever we were gauging the importance of a particular thing. Or maybe it only happened once or twice, I really don’t remember much other that it was a thing for a short period of time, replaced by other things as often happened with teenagers. However, all these years later, I can’t hear anybody asking if something matters without immediately flashing to this song.

At the end, with Keith and Ron chanting “shadoobie shattered,” Mick launches into one final rant.

Don’t you know the prime rate’s going up, up, up, up, up?

(Shadoobie, shattered)

To live in this town you must be tough, tough, tough, tough, tough, tough, tough

(Shadoobie, shattered)

(Shadoobie, shattered, shattered)

We’ve got rats on the west side, bed bugs uptown

(Shadoobie, shattered)

What a mess, this town’s in tatters, I’ve been shattered

(Shadoobie, shattered)

My brain’s been battered, splattered all over Manhattan

(Shadoobie, shattered)

There’s always been some debate as to whether Mick is singing about the crime rate going up or the prime rate going up. Either way, no fun for a potential denizen of New York City. I used to hear it as “crime rate,” but it’s actually funnier if he’s singing about the prime rate, especially since it essentially doubled in the two years after they recorded “Shattered.”

Meanwhile, Mick’s getting ever more desperate.

This town’s full of money grabbers

(Shadoobie, shattered)

Go ahead, bite the Big Apple, don’t mind the maggots, uh-huh

(Shadoobie, shattered) (Shadoobie, shattered)

Shadoobie, my brain’s been battered

(Shadoobie, shattered, shattered)

My friends they come around, they flatter, flatter, flatter, flatter, flatter, flatter, flatter

(Shadoobie, shattered)

(Shadoobie, shattered)

Pile it up, pile it up, pile it high on the platter

(Shadoobie, shattered, shattered)

I should point out that I’ve always heard that last line as “party up, party up, party high all the time now” as “Shattered” comes slamming to the end.

What I love about “Shattered” is that it’s a deeply weird song from start to finish, but also a deeply funny song, as well. It also sounds like nothing else that the Stones had yet recorded while sounding exactly like a Rolling Stones song. That said, “Shattered” was released as single in the U.S., but stalled out at #31, despite having a non-album b-side.

But that doesn’t shatter, because it was still a perfect ending to the last Rolling Stones album that deserved to be mentioned in the same breath as the records of their first decade. They would make good-to-great records afterwards, but Some Girls was the last time it felt like they were playing for their lives, as opposed to playing for their livelihoods.

