Certain Songs #2098: The Rolling Stones – “Fight”

Album: Dirty Work

Year: 1986

. . .

Remember when Rolling Stones album covers where five sullen dudes all in black staring down the camera in a black background? Not so much with the cover shot for Dirty Work, which was one of their greatest misfires ever. With four out of the five Stones wearing neon pink jackets — only Charlie, the snappiest dresser of the lot, demurred — assembled around a day-glo couch, I’m convinced that a lot of people just laughed and never played the fucking record.

I mean, yeah, you’d expect Mick to dress trendy, maybe even Bill & Ron, but how in the fuck did they talk Keith into this? You can see that he’s trying to save some face by making sure his ubiquitous skull ring is displayed, but even more than the big-ass snare sound that co-producer Steve Lillywhite got, nothing screams “HEY, WE’RE SMACK DAB IN THE MIDDLE OF FUCKING 1980s” more on Dirty Work than that godawful cover. At least nobody’s smiling.

Which is too bad, because, given the pissed-off Keith provenance of the album, Dirty Work rocks pretty hard, nowhere harder than “Fight,” which is apparently Keith’s reaction to Mick not really giving his all to the record.

Gonna pulp you to a mess of bruises

Cause that’s what you’re looking for

There’s a hole where your nose used to be

Gonna kick you out of my door Gotta get into a fight

Can’t get out of it

Gotta get into a fight

This is all accompanied by utterly filthy guitars by Keith and Ronnie, but mostly Keith, and a simple but speedy drum beat by Charlie. There’s no pretense to “Fight,” and to his credit, Mick goes right along with it, scream-shouting the lyrics like he’s pretending they weren’t written about him.

Gonna blow you to a million pieces

Blow you sky high, I don’t care

Splatter matter on the bloody ceiling

Blow the building right into the air Gotta get into a fight

Can’t get out of it

Gotta get into a fight

Gonna put the boot right in

Gotta get into a fight

Yeah watch me now

Occasionally, Charlie does one of his cool blink-and-you’ll miss it things where he doesn’t play the backbeat where you expect, lagging it for a measure and then catching right back up like it was nothing at all. He does it maybe like three or four times in the song, and while it’s no doubt his way of amusing himself, it adds just a touch more musical friction to the song, matching the ongoing lyrical friction.

What I want is power, more power

What I need is an innocent life

Want to do it in the broad daylight

I’m the truck, I’m the suicide

Also adding friction: Keith’s guitar solo, one of the more unhinged solos of his career, notes and chords tumbling out of his guitar with no real discernable pattern. The solo is followed by a quick breakdown, where Mick screams while Keith pummels his guitar, setting up the final part of the song.

One of the things I like about “Fight,” especially in retrospect, is that it’s one of the last songs where it sounds like they’re barely hanging on to the music. And in fact, I guess that some folks might think they’d let it slip through their fingers. But when compared to amount of control they’ll start exhibiting in their elder statesmen phase, I love the last gasp of that old Stones anarchy that “Fight” represents to me, not to mention a complete repudiation of the album cover.

