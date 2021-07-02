Certain Songs #2140: The Runaways – “Cherry Bomb”

Album: The Runaways

Year: 1976

There are a lot of contradictory messages inherent in the self-titled 1976 debut album by The Runaways. On one hand, they were a teenage all-girl band who wrote or co-wrote nearly all of the songs on the album. And, not only that, with the exception of bassist Jackie Fox (whose parts were played by Blondie’s Nigel Harrison), they all played on it as well.

On the other hand, it was their manager, the ever-dubious Kim Fowley, who made the decision about Fox not playing on the album, and probably also made the decision to list each of their ages on back cover on the album, which might have been so you could marvel at the fact that the hard rocking music inside was made by teenage girls, or for more prurient reasons, as the image the Runaways seemed to be going for was somewhere between tough chick and cheesecake.

That said, Fowley did have a hand in putting the Runaways together, introducing guitarist Joan Jett and drummer Sandy West to each other, and then brought in singer Cherie Currie, lead guitarist Lita Ford and bassist Fox shortly thereafter. And so, The Runaways turns out to be a pretty good mid-1970s hard rock album, the best songs dominated by Jett’s big riffs, Ford’s leads and the standard boogie rhythms of the day.

That said, the standout track was the forward-looking “Cherry Bomb,” which was a co-write by Jett and Fowley and if wasn’t trying to be flat-out punk rock, it definitely skirted the line, especially with the lyrics.

Can’t stay at home, can’t stay in school

Old folks say, “You poor little fool”

Down the street, I’m the girl next door

I’m the fox you’ve been waiting for

Supposedly written on the spot by Jett and Fowley for Currie’s audition, “Cherry Bomb” gets over on the sheer audacity of the the whole thing, especially the double (triple) entendre of the chorus.

Hello, Daddy, hello, Mom

I’m your ch-ch-ch-ch-ch-ch, cherry bomb

Hello, world, I’m your wild girl

I’m your ch-ch-ch-ch-ch-ch, cherry bomb

Oh-ah

Oh, and the stuttering. I don’t know who came up with idea for the “ch-ch-ch-ch-ch-ch, cherry bomb!!!” — and I haven’t seen either the documentary nor the feature film that might have it — Jett, Fowley, or Currie, but it was an absolute stroke, really the only hook in the song and Currie screams it with pure delight, totally in on the transgressive nature of what she was singing.

“Cherry Bomb” wasn’t ever a hit single, but especially in the light of careers of Joan Jett and Lita Ford, The Runaways weren’t seen as a footnote, but rather a crucible. And as the best song on the record, “Cherry Bomb” was the one that people remembered, and re-recorded to the point where it’s now considered a 1970s hard rock standard.

