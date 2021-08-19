Certain Songs #2168: School of Fish – “Three Strange Days”

Album: School of Fish

Year: 1991

. . .

I wonder why I never bought this album. I bought so many other albums because I happened to like the song on the radio, but so far as I can tell, I never got this one. It might be because that particular moment in 1991 it came out was a bit chaotic, and because 1991 was such an amazing year for music (even before Nevermind), I was already overloaded with amazing shit.

So I don’t really know all that much about School of Fish, outside of what I can find on the internet, which is this: they were one of those bands where the songwriting was by their lead singer & lead guitar player, and kind of shows.

Said lead singer was a guy named Josh Clayton-Felt, and I assume he was responsible for the fuzzy, psychedelic lyrics.

For three strange days

I had no obligations

My mind was a blur

I did not know what to do

And I think I lost myself

When I lost my motivation

Now I’m walking ’round the city

Just waiting to come to

For three strange…

I always loved that opening, because at that moment in 1991, the concept of having no obligations — not having to be anywhere at anytime for anybody — was incredibly appealing. That said, as the song went on, it became apparent that this wasn’t that.

What happened exactly to Clayton-Felt is basically a mystery. Did he have a mental breakdown? Did he have a bad trip? Was he on a bender? The song really doesn’t care what precipitates the three strange days, but rather only describing them in a voice that was as confused about what happened to him as anybody else.

For three strange days

Well I couldn’t put a smile on my face

So they dressed me up in all of their clothes

And took me somewhere else

And Johnny Clueless was there

With his simulated wood grain

So I pulled up a chair

And started drinking by myself

For three strange…

Said lead guitar player was a guy named Michael Ward, and I assume he was responsible for the fuzzy, psychedelic guitar throughout, from the backwards guitar fade-in to the central riff that never quite gets into focus. And he’s most certainly responsible for the fantastic hook that comes in after each verse and all of the crazy leads throughout. And maybe even the modulation before the final verse, where Clayton-Felt channels Jimmy from Quadrophenia.

Well I lay down for a while

And I woke up on the ocean

Floating on my back

And staring at the gray

It was completely still

Except the pounding of my heart

Bringing me back to life

From three strange days

Three strange…

Three strange days

Three strange days

Of course, those of you who listened to Modern Rock (or whatever the hell it was called) radio in the early 1990s will remember this song, as it was a very big hit on those stations, if nowhere else. Probably 120 Minutes, I’m guessing. In any event, it turned out to be their only hit and School of Fish broke up after their second album, Human Cannonball. After that, Clayton-Felt released a series of solo albums, and died at the ridiculously early age of 32 from testicular cancer, leaving at least this song as a legacy.

“Three Strange Days” Official Music Video



“Three Strange Days” Live in 1991



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page