Certain Songs #2169: Scissor Sisters – “Take Your Mama”

Album: Scissor Sisters

Year: 2004

. . .

Here’s another band that had a song that I really loved, but until I started doing my patented Half-Assed Research for these posts, I had no idea of the extent of their career and popularity.

It turns out that Scissor Sisters was an American band that was much much bigger in the rest of the world than they were here. To the point where their biggest single, 2006’s “I Don’t Feel Like Dancing” was a top 5 smash all around the world, topping the charts in a bunch of places, but it didn’t even chart here at all, though they did have a few big dance singles here.

And, of course, dance-pop isn’t exactly my jam, so the the only song of theirs I’m really familiar with was the irresistible “Take Your Mama,” which I probably came across on one of the early 2000s alternative TV shows I would tape in order to trawl for new music.

“Take Your Mama” starts with an acoustic guitar/piano duel that’s kind of a combination of George Michael’s “Faith” and “Freedom 90” while lead Sister Jake Shears tells us the true story about coming out to his mother, who doted on him.

When you grow up, livin’ like a good boy oughta

And your mama, takes a shine to her best son

Something different, all the girls they seem to like you

Cause you’re handsome, like to talk and a whole lot of fun

But now your girl’s gone a missin’

And your house has got an empty bed

The folks’ll wonder ’bout the wedding

They won’t listen to a word you said

And while Shears might be deflecting a bit by writing in the second person on the verses, it also kind of universalizes his experience, and definitely makes the chorus a great piece of advice: show your mother that being gay is awesome by immersing her in your life for an evening.

Gonna take your mama out all night

Yeah we’ll show her what it’s all about

We’ll get her jacked up on some cheap champagne

We’ll let the good times all roll out

And if the music ain’t good, well it’s just too bad

We’re gonna sing along no matter what

Because the dancers don’t mind at the New Orleans

If you tip ’em and they make a cut

Of course, what sells it for me is that the chorus goes full Elton John, cribbing from “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” and features guitars curling around the lyrics, as Shears thinks its such a good idea he’s absolutely insisting during the second half of the chorus.

Do it

Take your mama out all night

So she’ll have no doubt that we’re doing oh the best we can

We’re gonna do it

Take your mama out all night

You can stay up late ’cause baby you’re a full grown man

All in all it adds up to a song Elton John could have written about coming out in 1975, had he bothered to ask Bernie to write lyrics for him.

In any event, “Take Your Mama” was the third in a run of six straight top 20 singles in the U.K. for Scissor Sisters, but it didn’t do diddly in the U.S.

