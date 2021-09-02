Certain Songs #2177: Sebadoh – “Flame”

Album: The Sebadoh

Year: 1999

. . .

At least partially because Lou Barlow was now also working on Folk Implosion records was three more years before we got another Sebadoh album, 1999’s The Sebadoh. And not only was The Sebadoh not up to the standards of the previous two records, it was the last record by Sebadoh for well over a decade. So they maybe they knew it was time to pack it in for awhile.

That said, The Sebadoh had one undeniably great song: the droning, psychedelic “Flame,” which didn’t sound like anything else on the record.

“Flame” opens with new drummer Russell Pollard and bassist Jason Lowenstein doing a double-time drum & chugging bass that derives directly from the “Oh, Pretty Woman” driving school. And then, with no warning, a guitar that could be a synth wobbles in making a gorgeously rude noise. Over all of this, a multi-track Lou Barlow starts singing.

I don’t wanna be the one who rides flame

I don’t know her name

And I don’t wanna go where the seekers all go

I don’t wanna know

You can feel anything you wanna feel

You can feel anything we wanna feel and call it real

In a lot of ways, “Flame” is really more of a riff than an actual song: the bass and drums never ever do anything differently, and it’s anybody’s guess as to what are the verses and what are the chorus, though I think this is the chorus, because there are harmonies.

And you can feel anything you wanna feel

You can feel anything you wanna feel

You can feel anything you wanna feel

And call it real

But what’s cool about “Flame” is that while the rhythm section is consistent, they completely vary everything else. So the guitar that sounds like a synth is accompanied by a real synth, or just drops out completely. Also, there are weird squiggling noises that bubble under the mix, and after the final chorus, everything gets more and more noisy and more and more intense until the fade out . . .

. . . and then it all fades back in and shit is even crazier, until the real fade. It shouldn’t work at all, but somehow it does, and in fact “Flame” charted at #30 in the U.K., the best pop chart showing of any Sebadoh song.

“Flame”



“Flame” Official Music Video (shorter and muddy sound)



“Flame” live at Pinkpop, 1999



