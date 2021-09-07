Certain Songs #2179: Secret Machines – “Nowhere Again”

Album: Now Here is Nowhere

Year: 2004

. . .

One of the great lost singles of the mid-2000s, “Nowhere Again” captured me from the moment I saw the video on one of those “hey, here’s some new music” video programs on . . . shit, I don’t remember. I thought it was the 120 Minutes that was on MTV2, but that ended in 2003, so it must have been something else somewhere else. This is the problem with getting older.

Anyways, “Nowhere Again” is a supercharged psychedelic sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll song that kills me every time.

Cellophane flowers never happened for me

Been sleeping the day off

Watching the night fall

Covering nowhere

Filling my time share There’s a woman in the mirror in a firey state

As she motions to me, I start turning away

She’s lifting her dress up

Trying to keep up

Oh, you’d be surprised

“Nowhere Again” is driven by drummer Josh Garza, who is doing the Grant Hart thing of playing eighth notes on his kickdrum like it’s the hi-hat while laying off of the hi-hat. That combined with a rumbling New Order bass and swooping synth played by singer Brandon Curtis all comes to a head each time they glide into the chorus, riding on Garza’s suddenly-loud snare drum.



How we race

While our lives

Erased

That chorus is all about space: as Ben Curtis squeezes searing leads in the background, there’s millions of years between each line of that chorus, especially between “while our lives” and “erased.”

After the second verse and chorus, there’s a great bridge which somehow gather even more momentum, as they pile on the instruments and the harmonies.

We know we’re lost, we’re lost, we’re nowhere now

We know we’re lost, we’re lost, we’re nowhere now

Now we know we’re lost and nowhere now

And then there’s a massive stop-time part: wham! wham! wham! wham! wham! Which leads right into the final verses.

Maybe the rain will stop following me

With millions of colors reflected in daylight

Right on the kickdrum

Turning the sound up

And now, at this point, they weave in treated overdubs of Curtis singing “erased . . . our lives” while continually barreling forward.

Theres a woman in the mirror in a firey state

She motions to me I start pulling away

She’s lifting her dress up

All the way up

Oh don’t look surprised

And that’s when “Nowhere Again” hit its climaxed, as it adds the massive stop times to the infinite space between “erased” and “our lives, and then remarkably starting back up again for a couple of measures.

“Erased” Wham! Wham! Wham! Wham! Wham! “Our Lives!”

Song kicks back in.

“Erased” Wham! Wham! Wham! Wham! Wham! “Our Lives!”

Song kicks back in.

And then, at the very end, the top it, with one last “erased”

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

Wham!

It’s just fucking amazing, and once again, it’s hard for me to imagine a better ending to any song. But of course, the world didn’t agree, and “Nowhere Again” and Now Here is Nowhere went exactly, well, nowhere.

But the again, I guess a song about being nowhere by a band called Secret Machines featuring a chorus about lives getting erased is pretty much writing its own fate, isn’t it?

“Nowhere Again”



“Nowhere Again” Official Music Video



“Nowhere Again” Live on Craig Kilborn



“Nowhere Again” Live at Reading, 2006



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page