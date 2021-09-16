Certain Songs #2186: Sex Pistols – “God Save The Queen”





Album: Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols

Year: 1977

. . .

While people might prefer “Anarchy in the U.K.,” because it was first, I think that the Sex Pistols’s finest rabble-rousing achievement is their second single, the incandescent “God Save The Queen,” which took the stakes set by “Anarchy” and raised them tremendously.

For one thing, it proved that “Anarchy in the U.K.” wasn’t a one-off, even if co-writer Glen Matlock had left the band, and it was one of the few recordings they let his replacement, the hapless Sid Vicious, actually play bass on. For another thing, while “Anarchy in the U.K.” was pretty self-aggrandizing, “God Save The Queen” both went after a specific target — and lord knows I would have loved to see an episode of The Crown about the royal reaction to this song — while somehow also telling an entire generation that they had, well, no future.

It starts with a rip-roaring near-rockabilly riff — with the guitars turned up to 94, of course — from Steve Jones, accompanied by Paul Cook smashing, rolling and building and after they establish the main riff, Johnny Rotten is off.

God save the queen

The fascist regime

They made you a morrron

Potential H-bomb God save the queen

She ain’t no human being

There is no future

In England’s dreaming

I mean. What can you even say about that? At this point Queen Elizabeth had been on the throne for a quarter-century, and the whole country was about to celebrate that fact, but instead Rotten is telling the punters that the Royals are fascists who aren’t human and who not only making you stupid — his trilling of the “r” in “moron” is gobsmackingly fierce — but stealing your future.

Of course written like that, it sound like a Doctor Who plot, and is crucially missing the amazing Steve Jones rhythm guitar part which basically responds to every single line. Not that Rotten gives a shit, he’s too busy continuing his rant.

Don’t be told what you want

Don’t be told what you need

There’s no future, no future,

No future for you God save the queen

We mean it maaaaaaaaaaaan

We love our queen

God saves

Whoo boy, that’s some pretty heavy shit — the sarcasm just drips from the mic when Rotten sings “we mean it, maaaaaaaan” and given that the song was originally called “No Future,” you could posit that it wasn’t as much of an attack on the Queen as a person, but rather the Queen as symbol of a Britain that Rotten saw in deep decline.

God save the queen

‘Cause tourists are money

And our figurehead

Is not what she seems

Oh God save history

God save your mad parade

Oh Lord God have mercy

All crimes are paid

Or not. Either way, Rotten’s quick “hah” after he sings “our figurehead” is one of those details that once you hear, you can never unhear. Meanwhile, the rest of the Sex Pistols — even Sid! — are supporting Rotten’s ranting by staying on top of every word, every beat, every utterance. There’s even a cool stop-time part just before that verse, just to remind you that, oh yeah, there’s a band supporting all of this madness.

Meanwhile Rotten just keeps piling on, opening up the final verse with an absolutely chilling question.

Oh when there’s no future

How can there be sin?

We’re the flowers

In the dustbin

We’re the poison

In your human machine

We’re the future

Your future

Of course, he doesn’t do anything so gauche as providing an answer: “God Save The Queen” is all about raising the questions. Though I guess, now that I think about it, it could be posited as the reason that they needed anarchy in the first place.

But of course, you don’t have do all of that thinking about what it all means if you don’t want to — not when Steve Jones utterly storms through the late guitar break after the second chorus, building up to a repeat of the first verse, and of course yet another utterly smashing — and totally catchy! — outro. Everybody sing along:

No future

No future

No future for you

No future

No future

No future for me

No future

No future

No future for you

With Paul Cook setting up every single “no future” with a cool double smash of his snare drum & crash cymbal, the whole band singing in the background — I love how they come in just slightly late each time — and of course, Rotten’s howling “noooooooooo fuuuuuuu-tuuure” getting more and more desperate with each repetition, it’s also as chilling as it is catchy.

It’s fun to sing about how we’re all totally fucked!!!

And 45 years later, with the Queen alive, if not necessarily kicking, and environmental apocalypse seemingly imminent, yelling “no future for me” is still kinda apropos.

In any event, “God Save The Queen” was a massive smash in the U.K., making it to #2 on the official charts — and a lot of people thought that it was really #1 (where it landed on the N.M.E. charts, but the chartmakers couldn’t have something so subversive as the biggest song in the country), and sent the Pistols into a stratosphere of utter madness, where everything just got weirder and crazier.

“God Save The Queen”



“God Save The Queen” Video



“God Save The Queen” live in San Francisco, 1978



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page