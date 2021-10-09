Certain Songs #2197: She & Him – “This Is Not A Test”

Album: Volume One

Roughly spanning the period between establishing herself as a movie star and the period where she established herself as a TV star, Zooey Deschanel tried to establish herself as a singer of self-penned retro pop songs in the band She & Him.

Zooey was the “She” of course, with producer and multi-instrumentalist M. Ward as the titular “Him”, they put out three records of mostly Deschanel-penned songs between 2008 & 2013 when (presumably) the demands of starring in a sitcom — the excellent New Girl, for those of who keeping score at home — became too much for her to also spend time writing songs, as well, because after 2013, She & Him have done nothing but Christmas albums & cover albums.

And while the She & Him albums were a little bit too much sunny soft rock for me to like them all the way through, there were songs on each that I really liked, the epitome of which is “This is Not a Test,” which is driven by blankets of woozy acoustic guitars and overdubbed Deschanel angels doing the backing vocals, all of which lead up to a chorus that stuck to my brain like rogue cotton candy.

And this is not a test

No, this is not a test

Taking numbers never made sense, anyways

No, this is not a test

No, this is not a test

Cause you can have it, if you want it

Anyways

After the first chorus there’s an approximation of a horn solo as done by Deschanel literally pretending she’s a horn. It’s kinda like the kazoos on The Kinks’ “She Bought A Hat Like Princess Marina”, and either as annoying or charming as those were, depending on your point of view. Obviously, I fall into the later camp, else I wouldn’t be writing about this song.

That said, there isn’t a whole lot more to say about it, other than I think that while it was cute — and inevitable for Deschanel to sing the theme song for New Girl, it’s still too bad that they didn’t go with the Long Winters song “New Girl,” which is a superior song.

