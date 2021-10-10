Certain Songs #2198: Shilpa Ray – “EMT Police and the Fire Department”

Album: Door Girl

I’m pretty sure that it was Kirk who turned me on to Door Girl, the 2017 album by Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Shilpa Ray. A roman à clef concept album, Door Girl mixed straight-ahead rock, 50s pastiches, fast ones, slow ones and everything else under the sun in service of her story songs about life in post-millennial New York City.

There were a lot of great songs on Door Girl, but my favorite — naturally — was the the most unhinged, “EMT Police and the Fire Department,” which tells of a night where, well, let’s let Ray set the scene over a quietly meandering electric guitar:

I’m gonna tell you a story about a hot summer night

At a bar in the Lower East Side

The air was so thick you could cut it with a knife

The sweating crowds so thick it would make you want to cut them with a knife

The rats and the roaches

Crawling out in drove straight out of the sewage pipes

And sanitation may have been on strike

It was the night when someone called the EMT, the Police and the Fire Department

And then, rhythmically, with the drums building behind her like she’s channeling Patti Smith from “Land,” she starts chanting:

EMT, Police, the Fire Department

EMT, Police, the Fire Department

EMT, Police, the Fire Department

EMT, Police, the Fire Department

And with the guitars now set for full blast, Ray start screaming unintelligibly about all of fucked up things happening in front of her: people vomiting, threatening to sue her, getting their stomach pumped because they drank too much “vodka bullshit Long Island Ice Tea” and worst of all, yuppies turning into drunk ass punks.

Then, best of all, she starts imitating all of the sirens ululating in front of the club.

Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh

Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh

Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh

Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh Wa-oh

It’s so wonderfully unhinged, someone just totally at the end of her rope, her rational mind wiped out by all of the carnage in front of them, and yet, she’s still at her job, she still has to charge folks to get in, but her sales pitch has now changed, to say the least.

And I’m charging 8 bucks

To go to hell It’s straight up the stairs

I’m charging 8 bucks

To go to hell

It’s straight up the stairs

To got to hell

After that, even more carnage: racist Barbies falling, bottles cracking skulls, horny dudes fucking floors, just a checklist of weirdness all while still dealing with the EMT, Police and the Fire Department, and their incessant sirens screaming screaming screaming, and it leads her to one conclusion, with (I’m assuming) zero apologies to Allen Ginsberg.

These are not the best minds of my generation

Destroyed by madness

Hysterical naked These are not the best minds of my generation

Destroyed by madness

Hysterical naked These are not the best minds

And with that, “EMT Police and the Fire Department” just crashes to its end, like a club door being slammed in your face. It’s a remarkable performance all around.

