Certain Songs #2200: Shoes – “Not Me”

Album: Black Vinyl Shoes

Year: 1978

We’ll dig into this more tomorrow, but the thing about Black Vinyl Shoes, of course, was that it turned its potential weakness — the fact that was was recorded in a living room (by elves, Robert Christgau joked in his A- review) — into its strengths: the whole record was filled with atmosphere and hooks.

And no song had more atmosphere or hooks that Gary Klebe’s “Not Me,” which burst into life from what sounded like an abrupt tape splice with Klebe’s deep, jangling 12-string acoustic guitar and what sounds like a cowbell on every single beat, which made up for the fact that the only things you could hear of Skip Meyer’s drums was the kick and snare.

Over all of this, Klebe is describing a hard-to-shake crush with his impossibly high voice double-tracked and echoed.

I jumped at every chance you gave me

Every time you looked my way

You’re too cool, you see right through

You see right through the things I say

And with a Meyer drum roll, Klebe then breaks up the double track for the chorus, his voice tumbling over itself while Jeff and John Murphy provide “ooooohs” in the background.

Not meeeeeeeeee

I don’t know where it all went wrong

(oooooooooooh)

You can steal the niiiiiiight

But not meeeeeeeeeee

Oh my god, I love this chorus so much: it’s so gorgeous and so mysterious at the same time, with a vocal arrangement that you don’t even realize how tricky it is until you realize how tricky it is. And Klebe sings the fuck out of it so softly you might not even realize how much he’s singing the fuck out of it until you realize how much he’s singing the fuck out of it.

The first chorus is followed up by even more hooky goodness: a four-note sustained guitar lead by Jeff Murphy, which floats over the next part of the song like a ghost from the past.

I answered the phone, said hello

What a way she has with words

All the times I thought I knew her

What a way to say goodbye

At this point, Murphy’s guitar lead takes over the song and folds in and around itself, twisting and turning and commenting on itself and pretending that in between verses isn’t a weird place to have a guitar break, which you don’t even realize that it’s a weird place to have a guitar break until you realize it’s a weird place to have a guitar break. By which time, Klebe is onto the third verse.

She tried so hard to tear me down

I’ve been through this all before

First they give you everything

Then they take it back and more

I mean, of course, it wasn’t going to work out, because if it did, we wouldn’t have gotten a couple more iterations of the chorus, this time with more fuzzy, hooky guitar slowly taking over as Klebe fades into the stolen night.

Not meeeeeeeeee

I don’t know where it all went wrong

(oooooooooooh)

You can steal the niiiiiiight

But not meeeeeeeeeee

Oh. Did I mention that all of this happens in 2:24? An entire universe in less than two-and-a-half minutes.

I actually bought Black Vinyl Shoes after I bought Present Tense, which I probably ran out and got about 30 seconds after I heard “Tomorrow Night” on the radio. But it wasn’t until Christmas 1981 before I could find a copy of Black Vinyl Shoes at Tower. And “Not Me” immediately floored me. Just fucking killed me. Had KFSR been on the air then, I would have played it obsessively. Instead, I put it on mixtapes and waited until KFSR went on the air to play it.

“Not Me” isn’t just my favorite Shoes song or one of my favorite power pop songs, “Not Me” is one of my favorite songs, period.

“Not Me”



