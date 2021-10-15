Certain Songs #2203: The Showmen – “39-21-46”

Single, 1963

. . .

I first came across “39-21-46” on a late-90s Rhino compilation Beg, Scream and Shout: The Big Ole Box of 60’s Soul, which is exactly what is says it is: 144 songs that are a great jumping off point for getting into this music, as nearly all of the great soul artists are represented. And if there isn’t enough Motown or Stax here, well, they have their own box sets, don’t they?

Anyways, it was on Beg, Scream and Shout where I first heard The Showmen’s definitive thirst song, “39-21-46.” The Showmen were a New Orleans based group that walked the line between R&B and Doo-Wop, as evidenced by the vocal arrangements on “39-21-46”

You are so beautiful

You’re such a sight to see

You’re the girl for me

(You, you, you, you, you, you, you, you) You set my soul afire

Filling my heart with one desire

Wanting to be with you

With incredibly sincere lead vocals by General Norman Johnson, and various “ahhhhhs” and “oohhs” and “la-la-la-las” by the other awesomely nicknamed Showmen — Milton “Smokes” Wells, Dorsey “Chops” Knight, Gene “Cheater” Knight, and Leslie “Fat Boy” Felton — “39-21-46” tries to project almost supernatural powers into this woman:

You could make a blind man see

You could make a crippled man walk

You could make the quietest man

In the world talk, uh, huh, huh

(Nobody else will do)

And of course, everybody else wants to be with her, as well, and in the chorus, we find out why.

For no one else will do

But you, with your 39-21-40 shape

Yes, you got me going ape-ity-ape over you

(You, you, you, you, you, you)

(You, you, ah, ah, ah, ah, you)

Ahh, of course. For all we know, he hasn’t even met her. He just likes here because she’s a total smokeshow.

But there’s also something weird going on here: the song is called “39-21-46,” and yet Johnson very clearly sings “39-21-40 shape” — it rhymes with the “ape-ity ape” in the very next line, and for years, I wondered what the deal was.

With the help of this page, I discovered that Johnson had written the song as a 14-year-old, and it was originally called “You,” and then “39-21-40 Shape,” but when it was actually released as a single, the record company printed it up as “39-21-46.” Whether that was a mistake, or canny marketing is lost to the ages.

What isn’t lost to the ages is Johnson’s utterly sublime vocal performance throughout, especially his “ah-ha-ha-ha-ha-ho-ho-ho-ho” at the end.

And while “39-21-46” wasn’t a big hit — even the Showmen’s best-known song, “It Will Stand” only peaked out at #62 — Johnson did have success with his post-Showmen group, Chairmen of the Board had a couple of big hit singles, 1970’s “Give Me Just a Little More Time,” which made #3 on the pop charts and 1971’s “Pay to The Piper,” which stalled out at #13.

“39-21-46”



