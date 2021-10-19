Certain Songs #2205: Sidewinders – “Witchdoctor”

Album: Witchdoctor

Year: 1989

It’s an article of faith for me that every late-80s local scene had at least one band that woulda shoulda coulda made it big, had only bad luck or record company problems not intervened.

And for Tuscon, Arizona, that band was the Sidewinders, who featured the often-noisy twin-guitar onslaught of Rich Hopkins and David Slutes, over which Slutes would often tell fables about the heat and the desert in his deep baritone.

And while their 1987 debut Cuacha! didn’t quite have it all together — though the swirling, psychedelic “Inside,” written and sung by drummer Andrea Curtis, was pretty great — the follow-up, 1989’s Witchdoctor, exploded from the get-go, leading with the title track.

Witchdoctor was the Sidewinders major-label debut — they’d signed to Mammoth, a subsidiary of RCA — but it was self-produced, so it didn’t have a whole bunch of gloss — the snare drums sound like snare drums — but the guitars are utterly rip-roaring, as Hopkins shreds a lead of Slutes’ opening “na na na na na na na na” prior to the first verse.

Sometimes when times are hard

You’re weak, your will is not that strong

Witchdoctor pointed these things out to me He said

You got no heart, and you got no soul

And you got no life of your own

Surrender what’s left

And then I’ll set you free

There’s a cool bit where Hopkins chimes in on “heart” and “soul,” and he’s also singing harmony vocals as they storm into the chorus.

So take me down to the place of memories

My future is gone, my past is chained to me

How did it get so low?

And then, after a second verse, where things are getting darker, they do a super cool thing where everybody crashes together with the snare drum after the first and third line of the chorus.

Now cast me in to the pit of memories WHAM! WHAM! WHAM! WHAM!

I only know what I hear and see Yeah, this must be the place of memories WHAM! WHAM! WHAM! WHAM!

He said “don’t try and understand it

We got a new set of commandments”

It’s a pretty simple trick, but it adds a sense of dynamism to what is otherwise a pretty straightforward arrangement, as does the final verse, done over just Mark Perrodin’s bass and the drummer’s — there are three credited on the album, so who knows which one — hi-hat & kick:

Sometimes when times are hard

You’re weak, your will is not that strong

Now you can see what’s left of little old me

And then, boom, they crank the guitars back up to maximum stun and Slutes rants about not having a heart, soul, love or friends or not much of anything at all concluding with “don’t try and understand it / I got a new set of commandments” after which “Witchdoctor” crashes to a halt in a hailstorm of guitars, “na na na nas” and more WHAM! WHAM! WHAM! WHAM!

“Witchdoctor” the was a decent-sized hit on the Modern Rock charts — making it to #18 — but Witchdoctor the album stalled out at #169, despite the pretty great readymade cover of Neil Diamond’s “Solitary Man,” which seems like it would have been the kind of thing to get them more radio play, but it wasn’t ever released as a single.

After the Witchdoctor (this doctor) album, the Sidewinders put out Auntie Ramos Pool Hall in 1990, which was also solid — my favorite was “Get Out of That Town” which was also considered for this project — and then after a legal run-in over their name, put out two more pretty good albums as the Sand Rubies in the 1990s.

