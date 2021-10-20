Certain Songs #2206: Sigur Rós – “Svefn-g-englar”

Album: Ágætis byrjun

Year: 1999

. . .

Sigur Rós are from Iceland, and unlike so many European exports, they didn’t deign to so something so vulgar as to sing in English. At least not until 2008, and in fact for at least one album, 2002’s ( ), they made up their own language, which is admirable, but probably more work than is strictly necessary.

All of these things are gating factors normally for me, but “Svefn-g-englar” is such a piece of atmospheric beauty that I almost didn’t want to go to Genius or Wikipedia and spoil myself by learning too much about it.

So, you can look all of that stuff up in terms of what the song means, I’m just going to bask in the massive soundscapes created by singer-guitarist Jón Þór Birgisson, AKA “Jonsi” (like Mick Jones of the Clash!), who got unearthly sounds out of his guitar by playing it with a cello bow (like Jimmy Page), and even more unearthly sounds out of his mouth, sporting a falsetto that sounds like aliens trying to communicate back to us.

So, I lied not looking shit up. Because of course there is a massive melodic hook to “Svefn-g-englar,” and, even though its in Icelandic, it’s close enough to sounding like “it’s youuuuuu” that I’m guessing that a lot of folks think that’s what it is, I had to check to see what he actually was singing, and it’s this:

Tjú, tjú, tjú

Tjú, tjú, tjú Tjú, tjú, tjú, tjú, tjú

And apparently “tjú” is a sound Icelandic people make to comfort infants, like the angel embryo on the cover, I guess.

In any event, even if you don’t think so, you’ve probably heard “Svefn-g-englar” before, because it’s been used in many many films and TV shows, most famously, Vanilla Sky, but a whole bunch of others, as well.

“Svefn-g-englar”



“Svefn-g-englar” Official Music Video



“Svefn-g-englar” Live in Philadelphia, 2001



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page