Certain Songs #2207: The Silos – “Start The Clock”

Album: About Her Steps

Year: 1985

. . .

This absolutely stellar KFSR classic was the brainchild of one Walter Salas-Humara, who — both under the name the Silos and not — has released tons of albums since, most of which I’ve missed, though I’ve caught a couple here and there.

That said, I’ve never heard any of his songs I loved more than “Start The Clock,” which somehow combines three different incarnations of the Velvet Underground into a single tune.

Before I dig in, this was one of those songs/records that is so obscure I was worried that I wasn’t going to find anything about it at all, but luckily Salas-Humara has a very extensive website that not only had the lyrics, but who played what on “Start The Clock.” (And all of his other songs, too.) Hurrah for obsessive Gen-Xers!

Which is why I can tell you with some confidence that “Start The Clock” is essentially a duet between Salas-Humara and Lena Carlstromm, starting with just Salas-Humara’s guitar playing the “Sweet Jane” chord changes over Bill Carey’s counterpoint bass hook and an overdubbed tambourine also played by Salas-Humara. No drums, just like “Pale Blue Eyes.” After they set the mood, Salas-Humara & Carlstromm start singing.

Five o’clock

Cars rolling

Trains rolling

Buses rolling Six o’clock

Ships sailing

Flags waving

Airplanes flying Kick the clock

Ahead an hour

The light is slipping

Below the horizon

And even though that last bit mentions the most evil time change of the year, where we lose an hour to dumbass Daylight Saving Time, I still love this song, because as they finish with “below the horizon,” a viola (I think), played by Mary Rowell, swoops in, playing a heartbreakingly lovely riff over and over and over and over and over. If you hate this kind of repetition, it will drive you mad. But I love it on every single level, especially when after a couple of more verses, she adds an overdubbed counterpoint on violin (I think).

And eventually, there’s a third overdub where she’s picking her strings, creating a John Cale-esque swirling of strings that soar around the ever calm vocals of Salas-Humara & Carlstomm, who chant “start the clock” over and over and over until the song finally fades out.

