Certain Songs #2209: Similar Animals – “Better Than Nowhere”

It’s a truism that bad times make for great art. That you can only truly create great art when everything else about your life is shit.

This is a truism that I don’t necessarily believe, mostly because I hate putting any kind of limitations on the circumstances under which your muse kicks into overdrive. That said, it was certainly the case that “Better Than Nowhere,” one of the greatest songs to come out of my Fresno scene, was inspired by hard times.

Basically, Don Ramirez’s life had turned pear-shaped: he was in a situation where he was in a terrible place mentally, emotionally and physically. He had a job, and a roof over his head, but both of those were barely. Yet he was determined to survive, and “Better Than Nowhere” is a song about that determination.

On the demo, it almost immediately starts, with lead singer Colleen DeKoning (I hope you found peace, Colleen) setting up the situation over Don’s shimmering guitar and Joey Puente clacking of his snare rim.

Well it’s times like this that make want to list all of the reasons

And reason out the things that keep me hanging on

Because time and time again I find that nothing really matters

And I open up my eyes to find me

Standing in the light of another day

So much going on here: the clever use of “reasons” and “reason” as homophones (same for “times” and “time and time”,) not to mention how Colleen sings the bleak lyrics openly and almost cheerfully. And on the last line, her guttural half purr half growl on “uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuf another day” absolutely kills me, and also obscures how the song has now built into a full-tilt rocker, Joey Puente pushing it forward, as Don & Colleen harmonize the entire chorus.

Can’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be

And anyway

The options aren’t so great

I’m really glad to be here

You know I’m really glad to be here today

Cause anywhere has got to be

Better than nowhere

I’m biased, of course, but I find the chorus of “Better Than Nowhere” one of the most profound lyrics I’ve ever heard. Sure, it helps that the melody is utterly gorgeous, and it helps that Don and Colleen sing the ever-living fuck out of it, especially how they stretch out “and annnnnnn-eeee-wayyyy”, and it helps that there’s just that little but of space before they hit “be-tter than no-where” as Joey bashes all over his kit.

But none of that explains how this song has helped me out in times of sadness and despair, and I’m not even sure I can, except to say that I love the simple act of choosing to choose to live rather than giving up all hope. Also, it’s really really pretty.

Anyways, there’s a second verse, where there’s even more defiance against the shitty circumstances.

Well it’s times like that make me want to stand up in my bed

And shout to all the world “I’m still hanging on”

Because time and time again I find that nothing really matters

And I open up my eyes to find me

Standing in the light of another day

After the second chorus — with a cool Colleen yelp on “I’d rather be”, Don takes a cool meandery guitar solo that winds its way around the melody line without actually aping it, all of which sets up the final chorus, Colleen taking another guttural purr/growl at the beginning.

It’s another day

Can’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be

And anyway

The options aren’t so great

I’m really glad to be here

You know I’m really glad to be here today

Cause anywhere has got to be

Better than nowhere

And then, after a super short lead from Don, “Better Than Nowhere” ends. Like I said, I think it’s lovely and profound and is maybe my favorite song to come out of the 80/90s Fresno scene, like “Across The Sea” or “The Shiny Unfeeling” or “In The Rain.”

What I don’t really know is if everybody else feels this way, because I don’t know how many people ever heard “Better Than Nowhere” outside of the context of seeing Similar Animals play it live. I mean, they were a popular band, but that doesn’t mean that these recordings reached a whole bunch of people.

What I know for sure is that in April 1990 — during the one show of Sedan Delivery MK I that was actually videotaped, in April 1990, Joseph came out with an acoustic guitar and sang it to an audience that was indifferent at first, and while we never did a version in any of the early incarnations of Sedan Delivery, there was an OK version done by the Bridesmaids, the band that Don, Victor and I were in during the sucktastic spring and summer of 1992.

And after that, I have no idea how often Don played “Better Than Nowhere” in front of people, as the years zipped by with frightening speed. And even when Sedan Delivery reunited, it wasn’t brought up for awhile — and for good reason: the drum part on the chorus has always been tricky for me — not until we were all locked in our homes during COVID, trading files back and forth via Messenger to build the demos (the Exile on Messenger demos!) for what will eventually be our second album, Don brought up us recording “Better Than Nowhere” to great enthusiasm from the rest of the band.

And so we did a pretty great demo last year, and this year we recorded an even better version, which I’m looking forward to everybody hearing, as it’s one of those songs I’ll never stop loving and proselytizing about.

“Better Than Nowhere”



Joseph Connelly playing “Better Than Nowhere” at the Oly Tavern, 1990



Sedan Delivery playing “Better Than Nowhere” at Veni Vidi Vici, 2021



