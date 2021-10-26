Certain Songs #2211: Simon & Garfunkel – “I Am A Rock”

Album: The Sounds of Silence

Year: 1966

. . .

As the opening track of Paul Simon’s solo debut, the U.K.-only The Paul Simon Songbook, is actually more aggressive than the version that closes The Sounds of Silence, as Simon really lays in to the acoustic guitar as the song moves forward.

Both versions though, start with the same acoustic guitar flare as Simon sets the scene for this introvert’s anthem: “A winter’s day / In a deep dark December,” before the Wrecking Crew kicks in, led by the great Hal Blaine on drums.

I am alone

Gazing from my window

To the streets below

On a freshly fallen, silent shroud of snow I am a rock

I am an island

That said, the full-blown folk-rock sound is kinda buried: the vocals are much louder than the band, so you have to listen really hard to hear the racket that organist Larry Knechtel is trying to kick up during the verses, but instead you hear verse after verse of Simon’s defense of his solitude.

I’ve built walls

A fortress, steep and mighty

That none may penetrate

I have no need of friendship

Friendship causes pain

It’s laughter and it’s loving I disdain I am a rock

I am an island

Some really great singing here, especially how they hold their harmonies on the long “iiiiiiiiiiiiiiland” without even breaking a sweat.

After awhile, it dawns on you that Simon might be protesting too much, that maybe he’s trying to will something into being that isn’t really true after all, and either way, I love Art Garfunkel’s harmonies in the fourth verse, which essentially invents Morrissey.

I have my books

And my poetry to protect me

I am shielded in my armor

Hiding in my room

Safe within my womb

I touch no one and no one touches me I am a rock

I am an island

Also pretty awesome: the gorgeous guitar hook after each and every chorus, pretty much the only time the arrangement of “I Am A Rock” breaks out of its Folk-Rock 101 mode, but that’s OK, because the words, the melody and the harmonies of “I Am A Rock” are enough, really.

Certainly the record-buying public of 1966 thought so, as “I Am A Rock” was the third top ten single in a row for Simon & Garfunkel, after “The Sound of Silence” and “Homeward Bound” (which was released as a single in between) but didn’t show up on a U.S. album until Parsley, Sage, Rosemary & Thyme, and it topped out at #3, the last massive hit single the duo would have for two years.

Oh, and it wasn’t a hit or anything, but in the early 1980s, The Church did a pretty good cover of “I Am A Rock”, running their guitars through Leslie amps and doubling down on the beat.

“I Am A Rock”



“I Am A Rock” live in NYC, 2003



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page