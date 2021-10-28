Certain Songs #2213: Simon & Garfunkel – “A Simple Desultory Philippic (or How I Was Robert McNamara’d into Submission)”

Album: Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme

Year: 1967

. . .

How do you deal with a problem such as Bob Dylan?

That’s gotta be a question that all of the other major 60’s songwriters had to be asking themselves as he put out one mindblowing album after another in the mid-1960s. Some, like Brian Wilson & Pete Townshend, totally ignored him. Others, like Lou Reed and Neil Young & even Ray Davies, leaned into the freedom he suddenly provided.

And the Beatles and Stones stole from him a bit and then went on to do their own things.

And Paul Simon? Perhaps because Dylan might have been one of the Greenwich Village folkies who made fun of Simon & Garfunkel in the early days, he wrote one of the biggest, broadest Dylan parodies ever recorded, 1967’s “A Simple Desultory Philippic (or How I Was Robert McNamara’d into Submission)”, which starts the satire with the title and never lets up.

Luckily, he was making fun of electric Dylan. And so over a fuzzy, descending guitar riff, Simon starts in with a reference-heavy word salad:

I been Norman Mailered, Maxwell Taylored

I been John O’Hara’d, McNamara’d

I been Rolling Stoned and Beatled ’til I’m blind

I been Ayn Randed, nearly branded

Communist, cause I’m left-handed

That’s the hand I use… well, never mind

Stealing equally from “Subterranean Homesick Blues” and “From A Buick 6,” “A Simple Desultory Philippic (or How I Was Robert McNamara’d into Submission)” could have gone off the rails at any time, but in reality, it never really was anywhere near the rails.

And so with Simon’s acoustic guitar answering the fuzzy electric guitar and somebody (uncredited, so it might could have been Simon himself or maybe Larry Knechtel, since it was recorded with the Wrecking Crew) going nuts on the organ, “A Simple Desultory Philippic (or How I Was Robert McNamara’d into Submission)” gathered steam and got more pointed as it kept going.

I been Phil Spectored, resurrected

I been Lou Adlered, Barry Sadlered

Well, I paid all the dues I want to pay

And I learned the truth from Lenny Bruce

And all of my wealth won’t buy me health

So I smoke a pint of tea a day

My favorite part is the bridge, in which Simon introduces a poorly-played harmonica into the proceedings, as well as talk-singing:

I knew a man, his brain so small

He couldn’t think of nothing at all

Not the same as you and me

He doesn’t dig poetry

He’s so unhip when you say Dylan

He thinks you’re talking about Dylan Thomas

Whoever he was

The man ain’t got no culture

But it’s alright, Ma

Everybody must get stoned

Talk-singing? More like talk-zinging, amirite? Either way, every time Simon complains “the man ain’t got no culture” it well and truly cracks me up, even as Simon heads into the final verse.

I been Mick Jaggered, been silver daggered

Andy Warhol, won’t you please come home?

I been mothered, fathered, aunt and uncled

Been Roy Haleed and Art Garfunkeled

I just discovered somebody’s tapped my phone

And yes, it all feels like a throwaway — an off-the-cuff inside joke — but the truth is that “A Simple Desultory Philippic (or How I Was Robert McNamara’d into Submission)” is yet another remake of a song on Simon’s 1965 U.K.-only The Paul Simon Album. And actually, it isn’t just a remake, but massive a rewrite both lyrically and musically.

You can see all of the lyrical differences on its Wikipedia page, but he also rewrote the music: since the 1965 album was all acoustic, so was the Dylan parody, going after Dylan’s talking blues style. So clearly, Simon put a lot of thought into all of this.

In the end, Simon spits out a contemptuous “Folk Rock,” drops his harmonica rack to the ground and complains “I lost my harmonica, Albert.”

I couldn’t find any contemporary Dylan response to all of this, but in 1970, he recorded a pretty bad countryish version of “The Boxer” as a duet with himself and stuck it on his worst album to date, Self-Portrait, which is also pretty funny.

In the end, of course, Bob Dylan and Paul Simon became friendly enough to tour together in 1999, so alls well that ends well, I guess.

“A Simple Desultory Philippic (or How I Was Robert McNamara’d into Submission)”



“A Simple Desultory Philippic (or How I Was Robert McNamara’d into Submission)” 1965 Acoustic Version



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page