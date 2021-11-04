Certain Songs #2219: Simple Minds – “Waterfront”

Album: Sparkle in the Rain

Year: 1983

. . .

Hey, did you know that Simple Minds released four albums (really five, because one of them was a double consisting of two completely different records) between 1979 and 1981? As you all know, that’s a level of prolificness that I always very much enjoy, but I always forget that was the case, because 1) they weren’t released in the U.S., and 2) when they finally did release a studio album in both the U.S. & the U.K., it 1982’s New Gold Dreams (81-82-83-84), and I couldn’t stand it. Especially “Promised You A Miracle,” which was a pretty big song at KFSR when we went on the air that autumn.

Which is why I was utterly floored when I heard “Waterfront” for the first time. Unlike the limp, ornate songs from New Gold Dreams (81-82-83-84), “Waterfront” was big and direct. Big? Nay, massive, courtesy of master producer Steve Lilywhite, who infused Simple Minds with some of the magic dust he’d sprinkled on U2 and Big Country.

Driven by a simple mountain-moving bassline by Derek Forbes, “Waterfront” was as absolute argument for bigger is better: even the synthesizers smashed hard or soared over the proceedings, combining with Charlie Burchill’s sparkling guitar which roared and crashed off of the bassline throughout. As did the humungous slow boogie beat by new drummer Mel Gaynor, who never really deviated from it once he established it, and yet still made it seem fresh throughout.

Lyrically, “Waterfront” is pretty slight, extolling the virtues of moving to the waterfront and staying out of the rain.

Get in, get out of the rain

I’m going to move on up to the waterfront

Step in, step out of the rain

I’m goin’ to walk on up to the waterfront

Said, one million years from today

I’m goin’ to step on up to the waterfront

Get in, get out of the rain

Come in, come out of the rain

But so what? Kerr yelled and screamed these lyrics with such throaty conviction that the repetition of, say “come in, come out of the rain” became the most important thing in world. Why aren’t you out of the rain already?!?

I remember that “Waterfront” came out on a 12″ version that I used to play all the time, which had even more crashing and more repetition, and I couldn’t get enough of it, though it turned out that “Waterfront” wasn’t even my favorite song on Sparkle in the Rain, about which more tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. — outside of College Radio, of course — none of this really moved the needle for Simple Minds, as Sparkle in The Rain didn’t do much better on the U.S. charts than New Gold Dream had done. But in the U.K., it solidified them as big stars — Sparkle in The Rain topped the U.K. charts, and “Waterfront” matched “Promised You A Miracle” on the charts, topping out at #13.

And, of course, U.S. success for Simple Minds was just around the corner.

