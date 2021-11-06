Certain Songs #2221: Simple Minds – “Alive and Kicking”

Album: Once Upon Time

Of course, we all know what happened to Simple Minds in 1985.

Producer Keith Forsey offered a song he’d co-written called “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” to be part of the soundtrack of the John Hughes film, The Breakfast Club. At that point, Hughes was still known more as a former National Lampoon writer who had parlayed his successful National Lampoon’s Vacation screenplay into his far less successful film debut, Sixteen Candles.

And so, in 1985, “a John Hughes Film” didn’t have the same cultural resonance it did even a couple of years later, leading Kerr to turn up his nose at Forsey’s song.

And Simple Minds were never heard from again.

Oh wait, that’s not what happened at all. Instead, both their record company and the ringer who was credited on The Unforgettable Fire as “Mrs. Christine Kerr” convinced Kerr to change his mind, and they went and knocked it off in an afternoon and went back to recording their Once Upon A Time album with Jimmy Iovine, who was probably best known at that time for working with Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty, as they wanted to follow up on the rockier sounds of Sparkle in the Rain.

And, of course, Don’t You (Forget About Me)” — fully intertwined with one of first films about Gen-X that Gen-X totally loved — became a massive single during the spring of 1985, eventually topping the Billboard charts. And, and you probably guessed since I’m not writing about it, I never loved it. I didn’t hate it, but I didn’t love it, either.

Nor did they put it their 1985 album, Once Upon a Time, which has probably hurt that albums sales over the decades, but they did ride its coattails to at least one more massive hit, the follow-up, “Alive and Kicking,” a song that I love much more.

A slow-burning anthem, “Alive & Kicking” takes some time to get to its sweet spot, starting off with a generic 80s bass & drum beat and even more generic synth & guitar sounds, right through the first verse and pre-chorus, the only even remotely cool part being backing vocalist Robin Clark’s questions, which you might not even notice at first (unless you’re watching the video).

In fact, you might not really notice anything until just after the first pre-chorus, when after Kerr murmurs “alive,” the whole song stops for an almost gospelish piano break Michael MacNeil. It’s short and sweet, and a Mel Gaynor drumroll takes us back into the song proper, but on a number that was so relentlessly modern for 1985, its a sign that “Alive and Kicking” might be going places.

And so after another verse, there’s the overdubbed Clark taking the lead and Kerr taking the backing again.

What you gonna do when things go wrong?

What you gonna do when it all cracks up?

What you gonna do when the Love burns down?

What you gonna do when the flames go up?

Who is gonna come and turn the tide?

What’s it gonna take (to make a dream survive?)

Who’s got the touch (to calm the storm inside?)

And at this point, the song crashes in upon itself and builds itself back together as Clark belts out

Don’t say goodbye

Don’t say goodbye

In the final seconds who’s gonna save you?

And finally, we’re in the big anthemic chorus, Kerr & Clark singing

Oh, alive and kicking

Stay until your love is, love is, alive and kicking

Oh, alive and kicking

Stay until your love is, love is, alive and kicking

And after that, the rest of the song is pure gold, my favorite part being one last piano breakdown and build up that leads into wordless screams by Clark, Kerr singing the chorus over and over, and finally a long coda where the whole universe is singing “ba-da-da-da-ba-ba-da-da-da-ba-ba-da-do” over and over again until the end of time.

Is it a little bit more bad 1980s that I would have liked? Yeah, probably. But is it a little bit more ragged and anthemic that I would have expected? Yeah, absolutely.

“Alive And Kicking” didn’t quite have the same popularity and cultural impact as “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” (it currently “only” has about 80 million Spotify plays), but it did make it all the way to #3 on the Billboard charts, ensuring that anybody who called Simple Minds a one-hit-wonder would be categorically wrong, especially since the follow-up, the pretty boss “Sanctify Yourself,” made it all the way up to #14. But that was pretty much it for Simple Minds in the U.S., as 1989’s Street Fighting Years peaked at #70 here, with no singles anywhere near the top of the charts, though they remained stars in the U.K. throughout the 1990s.

That said, Simple Minds never stopped releasing music — even though the usual lineup changes meant that only Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill have stayed the entire course — and their last album came out in 2018, though I haven’t heard any of them.

