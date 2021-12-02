Certain Songs #2234: Sinead O’Connor – “8 Good Reasons”

Album: I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss

Year: 2014

In 2014, Sinéad O’Connor released her 10th studio album, the sardonically titled I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss, and not only was it her second focused album in a row, as far as I’m concerned, it was her best album since I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, with some of the best songs she’s ever written, like the harrowing “8 Good Reasons.”

Sinéad has always been upfront about her struggles with mental illness, and “8 Good Reasons” is basically about her choosing not to kill herself.

Don’t know if I should quite sing this song

Don’t know if it maybe might be wrong

But then again it maybe might be right

To tell you ’bout the bullet and the red light You know I’m not from this place

I’m from a different time, different space

And it’s real uncomfortable

To be stuck somewhere you just don’t belong

All of this confession is over a slow, almost trip-hop beat, which almost never changes throughout the song, so it’s all about the words and the melody. Oh, and the vocals, of course, especially on the chorus.

But I got eight good reasons to stick around

Eight good reasons, well maybe nine now

In a 2014 interview she says the reasons are “my children’s eyes”, but kept coy about what the ninth one might be.

As the song progresses, it gets more and more harrowing, especially when after a whispered part where she talks about finding her mum — who died in the mid-80s — again, she sings “You know, I don’t much like life.” Yikes! But, of course, she thinks about her kids realizes that anywhere has got to be better than nowhere.

I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss was the last we’ve heard from her, though in her autobiography, she did tease another record, so here’s hoping for more

“8 Good Reasons”



“8 Good Reasons” live on the Late Show, 2014



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page