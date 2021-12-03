Certain Songs #2236: Siouxsie and The Banshees – “Spellbound”

Album: Juju

Year: 1981

To the extent that I have a favorite Siouxsie and The Banshees album, it’s probably Juju, because it’s full of guitar-based ravers like “Sin in My Heart,” “Halloween” and my favorite of all of their songs, the mighty “Spellbound, which kicks off the record with a big, dark — one might even say “gothic” — anthem.

As always, “Spellbound” features the crack rhythm section of bassist Steven Severin — who also wrote the words — and drummer Budgie, who navigate the twists and turns of the song so easily you might almost forget how spot-on their playing actually is.

That’s because — after a quietist head-fake opening — guitarist John McGeoch sets his guitars for stun and never lets off the trigger, especially on the thrilling chorus.

Following the footsteps of a rag doll dance we are entranced

Spellbound

Following the footsteps of a rag doll dance we are entranced

Spellbound

Spellbound, spellbound, ooh-ooh

Spellbound, spellbound, spellbound, spellbound

Of course, what makes the chorus thrilling isn’t the guitars or the rhythm section, but rather Siouxsie’s vocals, as every single time she takes her massive voice and chants “spelllll-BOUNND” it’s totally and completely, well, entrancing.

The whole song is just pure energy, and in fact, I recommend the longer 12″ version if you can find it, because there’s just more of everything, which is pretty impressive, given that this song is already the definition of “more.”

“Spellbound” was another decent-sized hit in the U.K., and Juju made it to #7 on their album charts, but it also snuck its way on the the U.S. dance charts, and of course the burgeoning college radio scene, as well.

“Spellbound”



“Spellbound” Official Music Video



“Spellbound” live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1983



