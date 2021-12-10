Certain Songs #2241: Slade – “Cum on Feel The Noize”

Album: Sladest

Year: 1973

With the exception of David Bowie, glam rock was much bigger in the U.K. than it ever was in the U.S. Sure, artists like T. Rex and (especially) The Sweet had big American hits, as we’ll discuss when we get there, but for the most part, those singles were few and far between and basically just a patch on their massive U.K. success.

Perhaps the biggest band in the U.K. to stiff here was Slade, who had 13 top 10 hits between 1971-1975 in the U.K. (and a couple more in the early 80s), whereas in the U.S., the best they ever did was “Gudbuy T’Jane,” a #2 U.K. hit that topped out at #68 here in the colonies.

I first heard Slade from the compilation album Sladest, which Craig from across the street had purchased in either ’73 or ’74. Sladest was a celebration in the U.K. — it topped the album charts — but an introduction here in the U.S: featuring about of loud, guitar-driven pop songs with purposely misspelled words like the aformentioned “Gudby T’ Jane,” “Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me,” “Mama Weer All Crazee Now,” and, of course, “Cum On Feel The Noize,” which features shiny guitars playing Chuck Berry riffs, and frontman Noddy Holder leading the rest of the band through a catchy, chanty chorus.

So cum on feel the noize

Girls grab the boys

We get wild, wild, wild

We get wild, wild, wild

So cum on feel the noize

Girls grab the boys

We get wild, wild, wild

At your door

It’s catchy as fuck, but it’s also kind of unruly, too, with lead guitarist Dave Hill tossing in licks and riffs willy-nilly, which adds to the party atmosphere: it feels like you’re eavesdropping on people having more fun than you’ll ever have.

Also, I would be remiss if I didn’t ask this question: is “Cum On Feel The Noize” the first purposeful misspelling of “come” as “cum?” Obviously, Slade isn’t using “cum” to mean “orgasm” (as either noun or verb), but still. I think I first noticed it in the 80s, on the boxes of the pornos we rented from Video Zone, and that misspelling bothered me, for reasons, I guess, for a very long time. But language evolves, and if, as a society, we’ve chosen to differentiate “cum” from “come,” then who am I to argue?

Of course, it means that younger people who first encounter this song on a playlist might wonder what the fuck?

And, of course, the version that they’re gonna encounter on a playlist is the Quiet Riot version, which cut out the unrulyness, but kept the catchiness, and ended up at #5 on the Billboard charts in 1983, probably a key text of the American repurposing of glam rock into hair metal, but kind of a bittersweet pill for Slade — though the royalty checks for Holder and co-writer Chris Lea have no doubt helped.

In any event, all of these years later, you might not even know that Quiet Riot’s “Cum on Feel The Noize” was even a cover, as — for example, it has over 238,000,000 streams on Spotify as compared to Slade’s 15,000,000 + streams. (I mean, I’d kill to have a song with 15 million streams, but you get the point.

