Certain Songs #2250: Sloan – “I Was Wrong”

Album: Action Pact

Year: 2003

. . .

Back in 1993, because of some decent reviews, I went out and bought Sloan’s debut album, Smeared, and probably because of the production values, was underwhelmed.

And so I promptly ignored them for probably 10, maybe 15 years, by which time they’d built up a pretty strong discography of power-pop albums. This is what happens sometimes, kids: you get a bad impression of a really good band, and it’s only much later you realize just how wrong you were.

And so I spent the next couple of years playing catch-up with them, as you do, and while I’m totally going to underrepresent them here in Certain Songs, Sloan is a pretty great band, even if I still don’t know a helluva a lot about them. They’re one of those bands where everybody writes and sings and plays guitar, and a couple of them play bass and a couple of them play the drums. And while more committed fans than I can probably parse the difference between the songwriters, I just like the songs I like.

For example, “I Was Wrong,” from their seventh album, 2003’s Action Pact, which is driven by some great lead guitar from Patrick Pentland, who also happens to be the lead singer on it. Alternating big crunchy chords with Pentland’s stinging leads, “I Was Wrong” peaks with its chorus, like all right-thinking power-pop songs do. In this case, the words are as simple as they can be.

I was wrong

You were right

I was wrong

You were right

But, of course, it’s all in the delivery, as the full band joins in with a long glorious “I was wrrrrrrrrrrrrrroonnnnnnnnnnnnnng / you were riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiggiiiihhhhht”, and it’s absolutely fantastic through and through.

In the later half of the song, they start doing variations on the chorus, interspersed with an “its so easy” and it’s just power pop nirvana at every level.

"I Was Wrong"



