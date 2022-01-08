Certain Songs #2260: Sly & The Family Stone – “Everybody is A Star”

Album: Greatest Hits

Remember how, in my post on “Everyday People,” I joked how it would be kind of impossible to see Sly Stone as one of titular everyday people, given all of his talent and how his music was topping the charts?

Well, he figured out a way around that conundrum, because of course he did. If Sly Stone, the star was everyday people, then it could only follow that everyday people were also stars!

Everybody is a star

Who would rain and chase the dust away

Everybody wants to shine

Who’ll come out on a cloudy day

Compared to the hard, dark funk of “Thank You (Falettine Be Mice Elf Again)” — which with it shared a 45RPM single, “Everybody is a Star” was a relatively normal slow soul song, full of lazy horns, glowing organ and of course the trademark vocal trade-offs between Sly, Rose Stone, Larry Graham and Freddie Stone.

Ever catch a falling star?

Ain’t no stopping ’til it’s in the ground

Everybody is a star

One big circle goin’ round and round

But, of course, it is gorgeous, and the “everybody is a star” message still resonates in the social media era, maybe even more than it did in the late 60s. And, on top of all of that, “Everybody Is A Star” has a tremendous hook that takes over the back half of the song:

Bap-a-bap-bap-ba-bap-a-bap-bap-bap-a-bap

Ooooooooooh

With a great arrangement that stopped the song for each and every one of those “ooooooooohs,” “Everybody is A Star” never got out of second gear, but they were smart enough to know it didn’t need to. And so while — technically — “Thank You (Falettine Be Mice Elf Again)” was the song that got the credit for topping the charts, it probably wouldn’t have gotten there without “Everybody is A Star.”

As it turns out, “Everybody is A Star” was probably the last gasp of Sly Stone’s utopianism, as the toll of drugs and stardom and drugs sent him spiraling inwards — hell the flipside of the single (which we’ll discuss tomorrow, duh) was literally about him dealing with, well, everything.

And, of course, both songs — plus “Hot Fun in the Summertime” — were going to be the anchor for Sly & The Family Stone’s much anticipated follow-to Stand!, due out in 1970. But, of course, that follow-up never materialized, and all three songs made it to the epochal Greatest Hits album, instead.

