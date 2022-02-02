Certain Songs #2284: The Smiths – “Hand in Glove”

Album: The Smiths

Year: 1984

I know my luck too well

It goes without saying — but I’ll say it anyways — that I played the shit out of The Smiths in 1984. Or more to the point, I played the six or seven songs that I well and truly loved — the ones I’ve written about, plus “Reel Around The Fountain” while ignoring the ones that I really didn’t like at all at the end of the record.

And my absolute favorite the was to let the album run so that it would play “Still Ill” and “Hand in Glove” back-to-back, because totally utterly loved how “Still Ill” slammed to its end and a breath later, “Hand in Glove” exploded into existence off of a Mike Joyce snarebeat, Johnny Marr’s guitar gloriously roaring and jangling at the same time — in his autobiography, Set The Boy Free, he said his inspiration was to make it something like The Stooges’ “Raw Power” — the whole band right there at the same time.

Now, as you probably know, “Hand in Glove” was the Smiths’ first single, and the version on the album is just a remixed version that starts with that snarebeat instead of fading in like on the single. But that’s all it took for me.

Nevertheless: as an initial single — albeit one that never went anywhere — “Hand in Glove” is a helluva introduction. Especially with Johnny Marr’s harmonica overdub, which invoked the initial singles of the Beatles and The Rolling Stones, though not even Mick Jagger would attempt an opening verse as audacious as what Morrissey sang.

Hand in glove

The sun shines out of our behinds

No, it’s NOT like any other love

This one is different because it’s us!

Hand in glove

We can go wherever we please

And everything depends upon

How near you stand to me

It’s widely believed that “Hand in Glove” is Morrissey’s ode to the partnership that had so drastically changed his life, but of course “and everything depends on / how near you stand to me” is as universal of a feeling as exists in this lifetime or any other, I suspect, as is the chorus.

And if the people stare

Then the people stare

Oh, I really don’t know

And I really don’t care

Kiss my shades…

But, of course, it’s not just Morrissey and Marr that make “Hand in Glove” so powerful: I love how Mike Joyce his an extra snare beat (with his crash) every few measures with Marr & Joyce right there, so for example in the second verse it’s “Hand in glove / the Good People laugh” WHAM! WHAM! “Yes, we may be hidden by “rags” / But we’ve something they’ll never have” WHAM! WHAM! That extra bit of beat add more raw power to “Hand in Glove” and it’s all over the final verse.

So, hand in glove I stake my claim

I’ll fight to the last breath

If they dare touch a hair on your head

I’ll fight to the last breath

For the good life is out there somewhere

So stay on my arm, you little charmer

But I know my luck too well

Yes, I know my luck too well

And I’ll probably never see you again

I’ll probably never see you again

I’ll probably never see you again

Oh

And then as Morrissey — who sings as excitedly as he ever would — moans that last “ooooh,” Andy Rourke winds his bass around Marr’s kingsnake guitar, Joyce adds a third snare beat and it’s all just glorious chaos, especially when Marr brings the harmonica back to end it.

In a better world, “Hand in Glove” would have been a smash out of the box, but it’s only chart success was when they re-recorded it with muse Sandie Shaw as the lead vocalist, and even that one only scratched the U.K. top 30.

However, it was a live staple, debuting at their third show ever, and was the last song the Smiths ever played live in December, 1986.

