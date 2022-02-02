Certain Songs #2284: The Smiths – “Hand in Glove”

Album: The Smiths
Year: 1984
I know my luck too well
It goes without saying — but I’ll say it anyways — that I played the shit out of The Smiths in 1984. Or more to the point, I played the six or seven songs that I well and truly loved — the ones I’ve written about, plus “Reel Around The Fountain” while ignoring the ones that I really didn’t like at all at the end of the record.
And my absolute favorite the was to let the album run so that it would play “Still Ill” and “Hand in Glove” back-to-back, because totally utterly loved how “Still Ill” slammed to its end and a breath later, “Hand in Glove” exploded into existence off of a Mike Joyce snarebeat, Johnny Marr’s guitar gloriously roaring and jangling at the same time — in his autobiography, Set The Boy Free, he said his inspiration was to make it something like The Stooges’ “Raw Power” — the whole band right there at the same time.
Now, as you probably know, “Hand in Glove” was the Smiths’ first single, and the version on the album is just a remixed version that starts with that snarebeat instead of fading in like on the single. But that’s all it took for me.
Nevertheless: as an initial single — albeit one that never went anywhere — “Hand in Glove” is a helluva introduction. Especially with Johnny Marr’s harmonica overdub, which invoked the initial singles of the Beatles and The Rolling Stones, though not even Mick Jagger would attempt an opening verse as audacious as what Morrissey sang.
Hand in glove
The sun shines out of our behinds
No, it’s NOT like any other love
This one is different because it’s us!
Hand in glove
We can go wherever we please
And everything depends upon
How near you stand to me
It’s widely believed that “Hand in Glove” is Morrissey’s ode to the partnership that had so drastically changed his life, but of course “and everything depends on / how near you stand to me” is as universal of a feeling as exists in this lifetime or any other, I suspect, as is the chorus.
And if the people stare
Then the people stare
Oh, I really don’t know
And I really don’t care
Kiss my shades…
But, of course, it’s not just Morrissey and Marr that make “Hand in Glove” so powerful: I love how Mike Joyce his an extra snare beat (with his crash) every few measures with Marr & Joyce right there, so for example in the second verse it’s “Hand in glove / the Good People laugh” WHAM! WHAM! “Yes, we may be hidden by “rags” / But we’ve something they’ll never have” WHAM! WHAM! That extra bit of beat add more raw power to “Hand in Glove” and it’s all over the final verse.
So, hand in glove I stake my claim
I’ll fight to the last breath
If they dare touch a hair on your head
I’ll fight to the last breath
For the good life is out there somewhere
So stay on my arm, you little charmer
But I know my luck too well
Yes, I know my luck too well
And I’ll probably never see you again
I’ll probably never see you again
I’ll probably never see you again
Oh
And then as Morrissey — who sings as excitedly as he ever would — moans that last “ooooh,” Andy Rourke winds his bass around Marr’s kingsnake guitar, Joyce adds a third snare beat and it’s all just glorious chaos, especially when Marr brings the harmonica back to end it.
In a better world, “Hand in Glove” would have been a smash out of the box, but it’s only chart success was when they re-recorded it with muse Sandie Shaw as the lead vocalist, and even that one only scratched the U.K. top 30.
However, it was a live staple, debuting at their third show ever, and was the last song the Smiths ever played live in December, 1986.
“Hand in Glove”
“Hand in Glove” Live on The Tube, 1984
“Hand in Glove” live in Glasgow, 1985
“Hand in Glove” Sandie Show & The Smiths on Top of The Pops, 1984
