Certain Songs #2297: The Smiths – “Asleep”

In this week’s edition of the podcast My Favorite Album With Jeremy Dylan, Michael Imperioli says that his first experience of hearing The Smiths was in 1985 when when a friend played him the b-side of the 12″ single of “The Boy With The Thorn in His Side” which, of course, paired “Rubber Ring” with “Asleep,” totally blowing his mind and sending them to seek out their most recent album, Meat is Murder.

This, of course, is different from the sequencing that eventually ended up on Louder Than Bombs, where “Asleep,” follows “Unloveable,” which probably makes more sense thematically, unless of course you heard it originally in that connected B-sides context as me and Christofuh did, with the creepy lady saying “you are sleeping, you do not want to believe” as a howling wind arises, notifying you that the upbeat song about music saving your life is over and done with.

That wind is an early warning signal that for the narrator of “Asleep,” not even music is going to help, which is why it is neither the first nor the last song by the Smiths that probably oughta come with a trigger warning.

Sing me to sleep

Sing me to sleep

I don’t want to wake up

On my own anymore

Sing to me

Sing to me

I don’t want to wake up

On my own anymore

Asleep is one of the only Smiths songs — the only Smiths song? — that is just Morrissey and Marr. And Marr isn’t even playing guitar, but rather a piano that Johnny Marr said you could only play “weird, doomy music” on. And that’s exactly what’s going on with “Asleep” as Morrissey channels someone who feels weird and doomed himself, and just wants to be serenaded as he kills himself.

Don’t feel bad for me

I want you to know

Deep in the cell of my heart

I really want to go

Adding to the whole mood is a ghostly, howling wind, which faded in from “Rubber Ring” and acts almost like a bed of strings underneath the quiet piano and even quieter vocals, underscoring the mood.

There is another world

There is a better world

Well, there must be

Well, there must be

Well, there must be

Well, there must be

Bye

“Asleep” is the Smiths at their absolute darkest, their absolute bleakest, without even the rhythm section to provide even a modicum of light. That said, I’ve always loved just how gorgeous it is, which is why I loved it then and now.

It was also the last piece of music we would from hear from the Smiths for a very very long time, because even though they were recording their next album even as “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side” single was heading out in to the world, issues with their record company would delay it for several months. But more on that tomorrow. If there is one.

“Asleep”



