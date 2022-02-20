Certain Songs #2299: The Smiths – “Unloveable”

B-side, 1986

“I wear black on the outside because black is how I feel on the inside”

A little bit of housekeeping here: you’ve probably noticed that I’ve included a bunch of actual facts in these posts that go deeper than my usual half-assed internet research. That’s because I immersed myself in quite a few books about the Smiths. Not as may as I did with the Stones, of course, but that’s at least partially because there aren’t that many books about The Smiths.

So, for those who are curious to do further research, here are the books I read, in order of usefulness.

All of these books cover most of the same major events, of course: Morrissey & Marr’s pre-Smiths escapades; their meeting; gathering Rourke & Joyce; the albums and tours; the uneven split of royalties that led to Mike Joyce suing Morrissey & Marr in the 90s; Andy Rourke’s sacking & subsequent unsacking; Craig Gannon’s stint; and their eventual breakup.

I like Goddard’s the best, because it’s a song-by-song breakdown with both facts on the recordings and opinions on the results, and I like Morrissey’s the least because, well, Morrissey.

And of course, none of this has any damn thing to do with today’s song, “Unloveable,” one of the b-sides on the 12″ of “Bigmouth Strikes Again,” and a song that revolves around some pretty, echoing Marr guitar chords and the usual Morrissey fretting about, well, being unloveable.

I know I’m unloveable

You don’t have to tell me

For message received loud and clear, loud and clear

Message received

I don’t have much in my life but take it – it’s yours

Apparently, “Unloveable” was originally going to be on The Queen is Dead, but they decided to put “Vicar in a Tutu” instead, which, while I like “Unloveable” more, it wouldn’t have quite fit as well, and might have been overkill on an album that also had “I Know It’s Over” and “Never Had No One Ever.” That said, I do like the last verse a lot.

I wear black on the outside cause black is how I feel on the inside

I wear black on the outside cause black is how I feel on the inside

And if I seem a little strange, well, that’s because I am

And if I seem a little strange, well, that’s because I am

But I know that you would like me if only you could see me, if only you could meet me

I don’t have much in my life but take it – it’s yours

I don’t have much in my life but take it – it’s yours

Whether or not this is a potshot at his fans, or goths, or rival Robert Smith — or even an homage to Johnny Cash — I’ve always liked that lyric, even while noting that Morrissey didn’t really wear black all that much. And would point out that “I know that you would like me, if you could see me, if only you could meet me” kinda takes the piss out of the rest of the song.

