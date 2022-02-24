Certain Songs #2302: The Smiths – “Cemetry Gates”

Album: The Queen is Dead

Year: 1986

“Some dizzy whore, 1804”

After the double gut punch of “I Know It’s Over” and “Never Had No One Ever,” The Queen is Dead needed some lightening up, stat, else it would obscure the memory of the two witty punchy tracks that opened it.

Enter “Cemetry Gates,” the breeziest, happiest song The Smiths ever wrote, and a perfect way to end side one.

A dreaded sunny day

So I meet you at the cemetry gates

Keats and Yeats are on your side

A dreaded sunny day

So I meet you at the cemetry gates

Keats and Yeats are on your side

While Wilde is on mine

Opening with the tossed-off “a dreaded sunny day,” — the yellow face, it burns us! — “Cemetry Gates” might specifically be about going to a cemetery with somebody and quoting verse while wandering around the tombstones wondering about the lives of the dead people there, but as somebody who never actually did that, I’m going to say it ties into a larger tradition: being young with all the time in the world, and spending that time with other young people who have all the time in the world.

So it could be about hanging out at the beach, or the pit on campus, or Woodward Park or a million other places it was just fun to gather and shoot the shit. But that’s just me projecting, as Morrissey gets specific about the “can you top this?” interchange.

You say: “‘Ere thrice the sun done salutation to the dawn”

And you claim these words as your own

But I’ve read well and I’ve heard them said

A hundred times, maybe less, maybe morrrrrrrrre

Which is followed by Morrissey, who’d been borrowing lines from his favorite writers and films — including in this very song — going hilariously into lecture mode.

If you must write prose and poems the words you use should be your own

Don’t plagiarise or take “on loan”

‘Cause there’s always someone, somewhere with a big nose, who knows

And who trips you up and laughs when you fall

Who’ll trip you up and laugh when you fall

But like the rest of the song, this is done incredibly playfully: Morrissey is having fun singing about having fun — just check how he pronounces “plagiarize” — and it shows with every line, especially on the final verse.

You say: “‘Ere long done do does did”

Words which could only be your own

And then produce the text from whence was ripped

Some dizzy whore, 1804

His singing of “dizzy whorrre, eighteen-hundred-and-fourrrrrrrrrrrrr” absolutely kills me every time.

This is all accompanied by some of the breeziest music The Smiths ever performed — and in fact, Johnny Marr originally thought “Cemetry Gates” was a bit of a throwaway, but Morrissey heard something he liked in it — featuring Marr jangling thisaway and thataway, Joyce lighter than air even on his drum rolls, and Andy Rourke almost taking the lead with his gorgeous bassline. In fact, the whole thing floats like an old Van Morrison song. And Van Morrison was a guy who knew a bit about Keats and Yeats, though he loses, because because Wilde is on our side.

