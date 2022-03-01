Certain Songs #2305: The Smiths – “Panic”

Single, 1986

. . .

“Hang the DJ”

The ink had barely dried on all of the reviews of The Queen is Dead when The Smiths issued their next single, “Panic,” the result of their first foray into the studio in 1986, a May session in London, and the first Smiths recording to feature Craig Gannon on second guitar.

Inspired in equal parts by Marr wanting to do a T.Rex rip and Morrissey being outraged after a BBC Radio 1 DJ played a Wham! song right after a breaking news story about the Chernobyl disasters, “Panic” kicked off the third — and final — phase of The Smiths career, a year that would produce nearly two dozen songs and lead to the burnt-out state that caused Johnny Marr to walk away from the whole thing.

And we’ll talk about all of that when we get to Strangeways, Here We Come, of course, but for now, the second half of 1986 was a great time to be a Smiths fan, maybe even the best, and all of those singles and b-sides ended up being compiled on the utterly essential Louder Than Bombs collection.

And so, with Mike Joyce providing the big, whalloping beat, supported by Andy Rourke’s billowing bass and the metal guru guitars of Marr and Gannon, Morrissey describes chaos all over England.

Panic on the streets of London

Panic on the streets of Birmingham

I wonder to myself

Could life ever be sane again?

The Leeds side-streets that you slip down

I wonder to myself Hopes may rise on the Grasmere

But honey pie, you’re not safe here

So you run down to the safety of the town

But there’s panic on the streets of Carlisle

Dublin, Dundee, Humberside

I wonder to myself

That’s a lot of panic all right!! And does Mr. Morrissey have any solution for abating this panic? Not really, just more violence, which is coming up after a quick instrumental break where the slide guitars are sliding all over the place.

Burn down the disco

Hang the blessed DJ

Because the music that they constantly play

It says nothing to me about my life

Hang the blessed DJ

Because the music they constantly play

This, combined with a couple bigmouth strikes again interviews, brought out the “Morrissey is a racist” charge, as people automatically equated disco with black music — conveniently forgetting the pioneering work of New Order — and totally ignoring exactly how deep Morrissey’s tongue was buried in his cheek. (Which doesn’t mean, in the light of things he’s said since, that he wasn’t or isn’t, just that “Panic” isn’t the place to start.)

Which was made totally evident in the outro of the song, which consisted of Morrissey — accompanied by a children’s chorus — repeating “hang the DJ” approximately 2,309,502 times until the fade. I hate children’s choruses on songs — no doubt due to early overexposure to Clint Holmes utterly dreadful “Playground in My Mind” a zillion times in 1973 — but this one was so understated, and the chorus so catchy, it won me over.

Also: in my headcanon, what they are singing isn’t “hang the DJ,” but rather “K-K-DJ,” which of course was Fresno’s big rock station, and our rivals at KFSR. When KKDJ first came out in the late 70s, they were almost totally free-form, but as time went on, they got more and more formatted, for a while billing themselves as “kick-ass rock ‘n’ roll.” And when I say “rivals,” I’m now sure it was just like that scene in Mad Men when Ginsberg says “I feel bad for you” to Don Draper and Draper replies “I don’t think about you at all.”

Looking back on it, I’m sure my animus stemmed from the fact that 1) I loved being a DJ and 2) I loved being a DJ because I could choose the music I played for people and 3) the corporatization of radio (fuck you, Lee Abrams) meant that I could never love being a DJ outside of the context of KFSR. No future for me.

“Panic” was a huge hit for the Smiths, parking itself at #11 on the U.K. charts, the first time they’d threatened the top ten since “What Difference Does It Make?” way way back in early 1984. I should also point out that The Smiths were bigger pop stars in Ireland than in England — possibly because both Morrissey & Marr had Irish roots — and “Panic” was just one of several top ten hits there.

Here in the U.S., where despite the fact that The Smiths were selling out places like Berkeley’s Greek Theater, a song like “Panic” was never going to get played on a station like KKDJ.

KKDJ, KKDJ, KKDJ.

“Panic”



“Panic” Live Eurotube, 1986



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page