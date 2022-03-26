Certain Songs #2326: Social Distortion – “Ball and Chain”

Album: Social Distortion

Year: 1990

. . .

While most of the songs on Social Distortion respected or at least nodded to their hardcore roots by zipping along at punk-ish tempo, one of the major exceptions was the loping “Ball and Chain, which found a bluesy midtempo shuffle and basically stuck with it.

This was probably so you would pay more attention to the hard luck lyrics that kinda made it a companion piece to “Story of Life.” Here are some more stories.

But before we hear any stories, it’s time for a long guitar solo, as Ness wants to vent his frustrations musically before he vents them lyrically.

Well it’s been ten years, and a thousand tears

And look at the mess I’m in

A broken nose and a broken heart,

An empty bottle of gin

Well I sit and I pray

In my broken down Chevrolet

While I’m singin’ to myself

There’s got to be another way

After that, Ness laconically unleashes one of his more killer choruses — another in a long line of melodies that you’re positive you’ve heard before except you can’t quite place where — with the rest of the band supporting with “ooooooohhhhhhhh” throughout.

Take away, take away

Take away this ball and chain

I’m lonely and I’m tired

And I can’t take any more pain

Take away, take away

Never to return again

Take away, take away



At this point, “Ball and Chain” totally breaks down, as over a hail of sustained feedback Ness pleads to an uncaring universe “take away-hhhhhheeeeeey-heyyyy / take away this ball and chain.” It’s an incredibly effective device, especially as the band roars back in when he sings “and.”

And so it goes, with the second verse talking about his attempts at respectability (“I even got me a little wife”), and the third verse — after another guitar solo, of course — detailing how it all fell apart.

Well I’ll pass the bar on the way

To my dingy hotel room

I spent all my money

Been drinkin’ since a half past noon

I’ll wake there in the mornin’

Or maybe in the county jail

Times are hard getting harder

I’m born to lose and destined to fail

Naturally, “Ball and Chain” ends with one last long guitar solo, pushing it out to 5:43, a pretty long time for a song that made it to #13 on the Modern Rock Charts back in 1990. And in fact, songs like “Ball and Chain,” “Story of My Life” and their punky cover of Johnny Cash’s unkillable “Ring of Fire” made Social Distortion the first Social D album to make the Billboard album charts and an eventual gold record, to boot.

“Ball and Chain”



“Ball and Chain” Official Music Video



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page