Certain Songs #2328: Social Distortion – “I Was Wrong”

Album: White Light White Heat White Trash

Year: 1996

. . .

After releasing three albums between 1988 and 1992, Social Distortion took four years to come out with 1996’s hideously covered White Light White Heat White Trash, their final album to feature Dennis Darnell on rhythm guitar, and an album where they toned down the cow and focused on the punk.

And, of course, 1996 was a good year for this, as punk rock — California punk rock — was having a bit of a day in the sun in the wake of the massive success of Green Day. If you turned on any kind of rock-leaning radio station in the mid-90s you’d hear songs by the Offspring, Bad Religion, Rancid and others. And so, Mike Ness consciously decided to go back to his early O.C. life days.

When it worked, it worked spectacularly, most evidently on the lead single, “I Was Wrong,” which really wasn’t a punk rock song in terms of speed, but totally was in terms of everything else. As is often the case, Mike Ness is telling the story of his fucking up.

When I was young, I was so full of fear

I hid behind anger, and held back the tears

It was me against the world; I was sure I would win

But the world fought back; punished me for my sins

Well, I felt so alone; so insecure

But I blamed you instead; made sure I was heard

They tried to warn me of my evil ways

But I couldn’t hear what they had to say

With the guitars noisy and thick, “I Was Wrong” chugs into perhaps the catchiest chorus Mike Ness ever wrote.

I was wrong..

Self-destruction’s got me again

I was wrong…

I realize now that I was wrong

Ness will never be considered a conventionally great singer, but there’s some greatness in how he holds out the “I was wrrrrrrronnnnnnnnnnnnng” each time, and even more greatness in the backing harmonies.

After that, it’s just more examples of things he was wrong about, and quite naturally a nice long guitar solo. Sure, it’s all basic stuff, but it’s fun, catchy basic stuff that I, for one, am never gonna get sick of.

In 1996, I wasn’t the only one: “I Was Wrong” zipped to the top of the alt music charts, stalling out at number four. It also made #54 on the U.S. airplay charts, though they never put it out as a commercial single, which means its success probably helped White Light White Trash White Heat get to #27 on the albums chart, their best showing yet.

Social Distortion have put out two albums in the quarter-century since, 2004’s Sex, Love and Rock and Rock ‘n’ Roll and 2011’s Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, both of which are worthy additions to the canon (and a sign of the respect they’ve continued to garner, Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes made it to #4 on the Billboard Album charts). And while it’s been over a decade since that album, they’ve — Mike Ness plus ringers at this point — continued to tour, and hopefully they’ll put at least one more record out as they enter their fifth decade.

“I Was Wrong”



“I Was Wrong” Official Music Video



“I Was Wrong” Live in Germany, 1997



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page