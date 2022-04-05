Certain Songs #2335: The Soft Pack – “C’mon”

Album: The Soft Pack

Year: 2010

. . .

Too bad they were only 15 years too late.

Had San Diego’s Soft Pack come out with their self-titled album in 1995 instead of 2010, it might have been a hit, but by then, hooky punk-pop had long since burrowed back into the underground from whence it came.

Which is too damn bad, because The Soft Pack is a pretty great record, leading with the first of several keepers, “C’mon,” which opens with a scrape of solo rhythm guitar until exploding into a full-bore full-bore assault, over which lead singer Matt Lamkin dryly intones:

Don’t have the look

Don’t have the name

Don’t have the walk

Don’t wanna talk

Don’t have the say

In how your town

Could be the next big thing Don’t buy the wood

Just plant the seed

Wait ’til it grows into a tree

Find what it means

Army, navy, air force and marines

And in the blink of an eye, they’re in the chorus, which is just Lamkin joined by bassist David Lantzman in repeating “I c’mon” over and over again. It’s not rocket science, and it’s not poetry, but it works fantastically. Also working fantastically, the long chordal solo taken by lead guitarist Matty McLoughlin, which is followed by a couple of bars of chaotic dissonance.

After that, it’s just chorus over and over, while McLoughlin plays a simple hook on top.

I c’mon, I c’mon, I c’mon, I c’mon

I c’mon, I c’mon, I c’mon, I c’mon

I c’mon, I c’mon, I c’mon, I c’mon

I c’mon

Here’s the thing: it doesn’t matter if it’s new to me as long as it’s obvious that it’s new to them. Here’s the other thing: I’ll never ever get sick of raw-sounding punk songs with this many hooks.

“C’mon”



“C’mon” Video



“C’mon” live on KEXP, 2010



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page