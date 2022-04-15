Certain Songs #2345: Sonic Youth – “(I Got a) Catholic Block”

Album: Sister

Year: 1987

. . .

If “Schizophrenia” started Sister off on a relatively calm note, then the mood was totally broken by the next song, Thurston Moore’s “(I Got a) Catholic Block,” which roars out of the gate at a punky speed and has not just what is recognizable as a catchy riff, it’s a riff that matches the melody of the the song, making it for all of us lapsed Catholics to sing along.

I got a catholic block

Inside my head

I let it go to work

Bring it all back home

It serves you right

And I can motor down

You got to earn your freedom

Get it on my own

I just live forever

There just is no end

I just trust the oppression

Like I trust your friends

After that, there’s a longish instrumental break, with both guitars ripping it up around the lightspeed rhythm section of Steve Shelley — who had made his bones in a hardcore band called the Crucifucks (speaking of Catholic blocks) — and Kim Gordon, who also gets off a terrifying scream at the end of the second verse.

I got a catholic block

It’s around my head

I got a catholic block

And it’s blood orange red

I got a catholic block

Do you like to fuck?

I got a catholic block

I guess I’m out of luck

That scream, both punctuating and overshadowing Moore’s confession of “I guess I’m out of luck” always surprises and kinda terrifies me no matter how many times I hear it, especially when I start wondering about the context: is she screaming for him — trying to vocalize his pain — or at him, like she’s saying “get over it already”?

After that, the band rips it up even more, before breaking down, and — driven by Lee Ranaldo’s acoustic (!?!) guitar — glides gently to the end.

“(I Got a) Catholic Block”



“(I Got a) Catholic Block” live in 1990



“(I Got a) Catholic Block” live in 2004



“(I Got a) Catholic Block” live in France, 2005



