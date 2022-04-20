Certain Songs #2349: Sonic Youth – “The Sprawl”

Album: Daydream Nation

Year: 1988

. . .

And so it was probably lost to nobody that the longest song on Sonic Youth’s longest album to date was called “The Sprawl,” a reference to the setting of William Gibson’s initial cyberpunk trilogy, and the third straight Daydream Nation track with sci-fi overtones.

“The Sprawl” is a two-part epic which starts with a blistering humming Thurston Moore riff that never seems to resolve properly, propelled by Steve Shelley and Kim Gordon playing fast beats. (I initially wrote “fast beasts,” which would also work.) This first half of “The Sprawl” doesn’t isn’t as manic as “Silver Rocket,” but it’s still plenty fast, and Kim Gordon doesn’t even bother worrying about rhyming her words in the first verse.

To the extent that I wear skirts and cheap nylon slips

I’ve gone native

I wanted to know the exact dimensions of hell

Does this sound simple? Fuck you!

Are you for sale?

Does “Fuck you” sound simple enough?

This was the only part that turned me on

But he was candy all over

Beyond the William Gibson reference in the title — which never shows up in the actual song, natch — in her memoir, Girl in a Band, Kim Gordon says that a post-apocalyptic Denis Johnson novel called Fiskadoro and her memories of growing up in Los Angeles also contributed to the words. No matter what, lines like “I wanted to know the exact dimensions of hell” and “Does ‘fuck you’ sound simple enough?” are utterly terrific lines, as is her singing on the chorus.

Come on down to the store

You can buy some more and more and more and more

Come on down to the store

You can buy some more and more and more and more

Come on down to the store

You can buy some more and more and more and more

Come on down to the store

You can buy some more and more and more and more

After the second chorus, there’s a wonderful long instrumental passage with the guitars of Lee Ranaldo & Thurston Moore utterly entwined and continually adding new licks and twists and turns as Shelley & Gordon push them ever forward, deeper and deeper into the sprawl, until at some point, Shelley just stops with the forward momentum, and entropy takes over, marking the second half of the song. This is all eerie guitars and bass, and even some percussion whooshes, all of which spend the next few minutes trying to find each other, find some reason to move forward, but instead, end up forever trapped in the Sprawl.

“The Sprawl”



“The Sprawl” Live from the Basement, 2007



“The Sprawl” live in Brazil, 2009



