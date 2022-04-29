Certain Songs #2356: Sonic Youth – “Disappearer”

Album: Goo

Year: 1990

One thing I think I always knew, but just now came to the forefront of my consciousness is just how evocative many of the song titles on Goo were. I mean, “Mary-Christ,” “Mote,” “Cinderella’s Big Score” and “Titanium Expose” are all A+ song titles, evoking images and sounds even before you actually hear the song.

As is “Disappearer,” which — compared to the previous three songs from Goo I’ve written about — seems like it might be a deep cut, but was actually the second single from Goo. And while I always thought that “Disappearer” was about being kidnapped by UFOs from the perspective of the UFOs, that was because I really didn’t listen to Thurston Moore’s lyrics, which were kinda buried in the mix,

Quite literally, the only words I knew were these:

You’ve been away too long

It’s been way too long

An eastern star is on

A disappearer

Which seemed to help out my theory. As did the rave-up in the middle, full of spacey guitars that made — to me — proper alien spaceship noises.

Wrong!! Apparently “Disappearer” is about how signs, both literal and man-made, fuck with your perspectives, which was reinforced by the video made by Todd Haynes.

But, of course, I never saw the video made by Todd Haynes until much much later, when I bought a Sonic Youth video collection on DVD and was surprised that there was a video for “Disappearer” in the first place. And in fact, it turns out that the made videos for nearly the whole album, a thing that never happened again, of course. As the second single from Goo, and a pretty catchy song, as well, you might have expected that it would have built on the momentum of “Kool Thing,” and you would be dead wrong.

