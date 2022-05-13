Certain Songs #2361: Sonic Youth – “JC”

Album: Dirty

Year: 1991

. . .

I mean, I guess that I could have picked the songs on Dirty that weren’t full of sadness and/or anger, but here we are.

At the very end of 1991, just as Nevermind was beginning to conquer the world, Henry Rollins and his roommate and friend Joe Cole were coming home from a Hole concert at the Whisky-A-Go-Go were accosted by armed men outside of their apartment in Venice Beach, CA.

Always cost a pair of hose

Faces pressed together rose

Arms around each other’s back

You know that I liked you jack

Than all the other boys who pose

A silent dance in the woods

In the silver light that shone

Another can of Coca-Cola

Don’t you ever call me mom

Freckled dance ain’t in the plan

The air’s so thin, it weighs a ton

As far as you can see is fun

You’re nothing but a history

A second here and then you’re gone

The men wanted money, as men with guns often do, but Cole or Rollins had $50 total on them — ad I’m thinking that was more than I ever took to a show back then, much less came home with — so they were ordered to get some from inside of their place, but as Rollins did that, Cole was shot in the face at close range and instantly killed. Because men with guns will do that if you disappoint them.

Quicksand, quicksand all around

Turn the corner just beyond

The shadows move and change the groove

And something tells me not to brood

Turn and run and that’s a shove

You’re walking through my heart once more

Don’t forget to close the door

I’m not certain what you found

I’ll remember the charm you wore

Like a crowd followed you

Rollins, of course, escaped somehow and contacted the police, and honored his Cole’s memory with dedications, articles, stories and posthumous publishing of his writing. Prior to all of that Cole had introduced Kim Gordon & Thurston to Hole, which led to Kim Gordon co-producing Hole’s debut, Pretty on the Inside. (Live Through This is also dedicated to Cole.). He clearly seemed like one of those glue guys who helped keep a scene together.

Sunny skies and angel’s pleas

Floating down upon my knees

That wasn’t how it’s supposed to be

Clear blue eyes, justice tries

The wind is busy blowing dizzy

You’re dreams were shot like a star

Exploding in a mind somewhere

Doing something on a dare

Pulling a trigger like breathing air

A sun-kissed boy that gave no thought

To what he’d made while others saved

Cole’s murder shook Sonic Youth to the core, and both Thurston and Kim wrote tributes to him. Thurston’s riff-rocking “100%” led off Dirty, and became their highest-charting song on the Alternative Airplay charts, making it to #4, maybe because of the skateboarding-heavy Jason Lee-featuring video by Spike Jonze, or maybe not.

Ocean spray the candle said

It’s dripping in my hand, you’re dead

Little brother reminding me

The moments tick forever tree

You can see as far as sin

Don’t you know the shape I’m in

You’re walking through my heart once more

Don’t forget to close the door

Kim’s was different, a slow sad tone poem that was more impressionistic than straightforward. If “100%” was about the anger they felt, then “JC” was their grief manifested. Even the guitars sound like they were fighting back tears as they supported Kim’s recitation over a steady beat.

After Kim was done with the words, Steve Shelly slowly drifted from the song and it’s just the guitars making gorgeously sad noise until the fade.

“JC”



“JC” Live in 1992



