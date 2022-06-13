Certain Songs #2381: Soul Coughing – “Screenwriter’s Blues”

Album: Ruby Vroom

Year: 1994

Sometimes a band will release a song that is so head and shoulders above everything else that they did, it actually diminishes their other songs in my mind, regardless of how great their other songs are. And so it is with “Screenwriter’s Blues,” the staggeringly great centerpiece of Soul Coughing’s 1994 debut, Ruby Vroom.

Exits to freeways twisted like knots on the fingers

Jewels cleaving skin between breasts

Your Cadillac breathes four hundred horses over blue lines

You are going to Reseda to make love to a model from Ohio

Whose real name you don’t know

An unlikely amalgam of hip-hop beats, jazz basslines, beat poetry and samples galore that the band themselves called “deep slacker jazz,” Ruby Vroom set a (very small) world on fire when it came out. And while there were some similarities to Beck’s Mellow Gold, which was setting a far larger world on fire, Soul Coughing was definitely a band, as opposed to a solo artist plus studio musicians. Though, if you watch the live video below, they also almost seem to affected and pretentious for me to like them. But this song kills too much for any of that to matter.

You spin like the Cadillac was overturning down a cliff on television

And the radio is on and the radioman is speaking

And the radioman says “Women were a curse.”

So men built Paramount Studios

And men built Columbia Studios

And men built…Los Angeles

Though not a very happy band. After three albums, the break-up was so acrimonious that frontman M Doughty added the “ike” to his first name and didn’t perform Soul Coughing songs for quite some time as he launched a solo career that included the immortal “No Peace, Los Angeles,” which I’ve always seen as a sequel to this song.

It is 5 A.M. and you are listening to Los Angeles

It is 5 A.M. and you are listening to Los Angeles

Or if not a sequel, then a soulmate, as both songs are unsparingly harsh looks at L.A., and “Screenwriter’s Blues” came around at the exact moment where I was visiting Rox in Hollywood on a regular basis, and learning about Los Angeles at the same time, which like Lee Ranaldo, seemed to me like the most confusing place on earth. A place I never wanted to live, and this song was exhibit A.

And the radioman says “It is a beautiful night out there!”

And the radioman says “Rock and roll lives!”

And the radioman says “It is a beautiful night out there in Los Angeles.”

You live in Los Angeles and you are going to Reseda

We are all in some way or another going to Reseda someday to die

And the radioman laughs because the radioman fucks a model too

Gone savage for teenagers with automatic weapons and boundless love

Gone savage for teenagers who are aesthetically pleasing in other words “FLY”

Los Angeles beckons the teenagers to come to her on buses

Los Angeles loves love

All of this is done over drummer Yuval Gabay’s funky drums and Sebastian Steinberg’s upright bass, while Mark de Gli Antoni samples some ancient horns during the verses and adds nervous, chittering keyboards every time Doughty declaims “it is 5 AM, and you are listening to Los Angeles.” Also totally awesome: every single time Doughty says “radioman.”

I am going to Los Angeles to build a screenplay about lovers who murder each other

I am going to Los Angeles to see my own name on a screen, five feet long and luminous

As the radioman says it is 5 A.M.

And the sun has charred the other side of the world and come back to us

And painted the smoke over our heads an imperial violet

This last verse is as brilliant and brutal as lyrics get, topped by “the sun has charred the other side of the world and come back to us,” a phrase that just kills me each and every time I hear it. Also, you know that none of this stuff the titular screenwriter wants to happen will come to fruition. And in fact, he’s probably gonna end up being like the junkie in “No Peace, Los Angeles,” wandering down Wilshire looking to score, another victim of this city that loves love.

“Screenwriter’s Blues”



“Screenwriter’s Blues” Official Music Video



“Screenwriter’s Blues” Live on 2 Meter Sessions



