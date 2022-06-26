Certain Songs #2390: Soundgarden – “Kickstand”

Album: Superunknown

Year: 1994

. . .

The first song tracked for Superunknown was one of the shortest songs that Soundgarden ever recorded, coming in at just 1:34, a reflection on one of their other great influences – the Ramones. That said, I’m not sure that — leather jacket iconography aside — any of the Ramones were mountain bike riders, especially since they were so associated with New York City.

Kickstand, you got loose, and I threw up

Yeah, kickstand, you got the juice to fill my cup

My mother says that it’s all right

My mother says that’s the only life

According to Spin’s oral history of Superunknown, “Kickstand” harkens back to the period after Chris Cornell’s roommate, Mother Love Bone’s (now, that’s a band name!) Andrew Wood died, and he and Jeff Ament of Mother Love Bone and eventually Pearl Jam would go riding mountain bikes together.

And so Cornell and Kim Thayil’s guitars are thick and fuzzy, Matt Cameron provides a simple and speedy tempo on the drums and Cornell sings about the emotional lift he gets from his bike.

So do it right

Do it right

Come stand me up

Come stand me up

Come stand me up

Unlike the rest of the songs on Superunknown, there isn’t a whole lot of crazy shit happening: no weird beats, virtuoso bass runs, not even a guitar solo, though Thayil does add some quick commentary leads. Just a down and dirty punk rock song. Short and sweet. And that, in and of itself makes it both a breather and a highlight of the back half of the album.

“Kickstand”



“Kickstand” live in the mid-1990s



