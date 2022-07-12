Certain Songs #2397: The Soundtrack of Our Lives – “Mind The Gap”

Album: Behind The Music

Year: 2001

. . .

What little notoriety The Soundtrack of Our Lives got here in the States came during that weird “rock and roll revival” period at the turn of the century where bands like The Strokes, The White Stripes, Jet, The Vines and The Hives all made small inroads on the radio or even the charts.

This was also the last time I can remember non-American rock bands making any kind of significant inroads here, as Jet and The Vines were from Australia and the Hives were from Sweden. As were The Soundtrack of Our Lives, though you really couldn’t tell that from anything but the names of the members.

And so, outside of “Sister Surround,” the song I really liked on Behind The Music was the slow-burning “Mind The Gap,” which started with singer Ebbot Lundberg singing over the acoustic guitar of Ian Person and the piano of Martin Hederos.

Mind the gap, mind your head

Mind the things your mama said

Mind the future, mind the past

If you think we move too fast Mind when green turns to red

Mind the people that are dead

And the things they’ve said and done

If it turns you on

Naturally, as the rhythm section kicks in, “Mind The Gap” hits a majestic mid-tempo stomp, with drummer Fredrik Sandsten adding a bunch of rolls here and there and leading the band into a fantastic bridge.

Yes, you can draw the line, ’cause we’re takin’ over

If you got nothing to say

Yes, we’re takin’ over

And we might as well blow you away

It’s at this point where “Mind The Gap” becomes huge, as guitarist Mattias Bärjed takes a long, lovely guitar solo while Hederos fires up the old mellotron, which basically underpins the back half of the song, which is basically another verse and then the “we’re taking over” bridge a couple of times, as the song gets larger and larger until it finally crashes into itself.

I’m not going to lie: this very much reminds me of Oasis, but I love Oasis, and I think that the resemblance isn’t so much that they were stealing from Oasis, but rather they were mining the same influences. Fine by me!

"Mind The Gap"



