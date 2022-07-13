Certain Songs #2398: The Soundtrack of Our Lives – “Heading For A Breakdown”

Album: Origin, Vol 1.

Year: 2004

. . .

As was the fashion of the times, it was three years after Behind The Music before the The Soundtrack of Our Lives released their next album, 2004’s Origin Vol 1. And, of course, it wasn’t released here in the U.S. until 2005.

And while I didn’t like Origin Vol. 1 quite as much as Behind The Music, there were still some terrific songs on it, like the raging “Transcendental Suicide,” the wistful “Across The Borderline,” and today’s entry, the rollicking “Heading For A Breakdown.”

Opening with a bout of feedback from guitarist Ian Person, “Heading For A Breakdown” is driven by drummer Fredrick Sandsten, who doubles up on the snare beats from the start and never lets up, even for a second. Over Sandsten’s merciless beat, Åke Karl Kalle Gustafsson plays a funky groovy bassline, while Person shimmers his guitar like Steve Stills in “For What It’s Worth” on one speaker while other guitarist Mattias Bärjed plays a curlicue hook in the other.

Once all that’s established, singer Ebbot Lundberg, who’s been adding handclaps(!) every fourth bar, starts singing:

Some people think theyre aging too fast

Living in a race against the past

They cannot feel the present day

But theres always time to fade away

As is often the case with the best TSOOL songs, the best part is the chorus, in the case, I love how the the backing vocals take the lead, and Lundberg just responds.

(Unless you’re heading for a breakdown) My friend

(Unless you’re heading for a breakdown) Again

(Unless you’re heading for a home)

We did not put you on this road

I went back and looked at Pitchfork review of this album, and they hated it, giving it a 4.2, saying all kinds of nasty things about how derivative they were, which is missing the point by explaining the point, as far as I’m concerned. Of course, they were derivative, for me the joy was in the execution, the mix and match of their influences, and the love they have for what they’re doing. The Soundtrack of Our Lives, indeed.

Also, I can’t get enough of of this chorus, which they just feed by spending the last minute of the song screaming “unless you’re heading for a breakdown” over and over again.

For what it’s worth, Origin Vol. 1 was the only TSOOL album that ever charted in the U.S., and just barely, at 179, and “Heading For A Breakdown” itself was their highest-charting single in the U.K., at #70. Only in their native Sweden were they ever a big deal, as Origin Vol 1 was their first chart-topper then.

“Heading For A Breakdown”



“Heading For A Breakdown” Official Music Video



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page