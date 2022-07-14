Certain Songs #2399: The Soundtrack of Our Lives – “The Ego Delusion”

Album: Communion

Year: 2008

OK, by this point, some of you are probably wondering why I’m spending so much time writing about an obscure Swedish cult band that didn’t really break any new ground, and broke up almost a decade ago, to boot.

The answer is this album, 2008’s Communion, which stands as one of my very favorite records of the 2000s.

Even weirder, Communion is a double album: 24 songs on two CDs, clocking in at 94 minutes. Even worse, it apparently was a concept album, which each song supposedly representing an hour in the day. In 2009 — which is when it came out here — who had the time to parse all of that? But songs just kept popping out of my mix at me until I surrendered to the inevitable inevitability of it, and the best songs still kill me, as you’re going to find out over the next few days.

I think part of it is that the loose concept allowed them to let their psychedelic freak flag flip flop & fly, like on “The Ego Delusion,” an ever-swirling melange of glowing keyboards, shimmering guitars, Ringo drumbeats and lyrics that sound more trippy than they probably are.

Dreamer dream on

Who’s the greatest man alive?

Dreamer dream on

Dreamer dream on

Heading for the big divide

Dreamer dream on

I thought I was in a different space

But all my friends seem to vanish in the haze

You might notice the Beatles cop there in the lyrics, or you might not, because “The Ego Delusion” is one of those trance-songs where you can get caught up in the noise, in the ever-expanding sound, in the transcendence that happens as Ebbot Lundberg sings “from nowhere to everywhere” as the guitars of Ian Person and Mattias Bärjed get higher and higher until the whole thing just collapses into itself.

BTW, in one of those weird digital era things, this song was listed as “The Ego Illusion” on the download I had, and in fact is also listed that way on their official YouTube music-only version of this song. Dunno if that was on purpose or what. But it meant that I called this song by the wrong title up until a few weeks ago. I guess.

“The Ego Delusion”



