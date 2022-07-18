Certain Songs #2401: The Soundtrack of Our Lives – “Flipside”

Album: Communion

Year: 2008

. . .

Apparently The Soundtrack of Our Lives had originally planned to follow up 2005’s Origin, Vol 1 with, you know, Origin Vol 2.

But they decided not to do that, forever leaving Origin Vol 1 an orphan. That said, while songs earmarked for Origin Vol 2 made it on to 2006’s odd-and-sods A Present From The Past, all of the songs on Communion were written specifically for it, which is kind of amazing, given that there are 24 tracks on it. As always, the best songs on it were conglomerations of a few different things, like “Flipside,” which reminds of a lost Who song recorded around the time of Tommy but left off cos it didn’t fit the story.

And so guitarists Mattias Bärjed and Ian Person letting their acoustics dominate the mix — there are electric guitars there, just not up front — and drummer Fredrik Sandsten doing mostly rolls, “Flipside” has a cool rolling and tumbling sound always building up to an effortlessly catchy chorus.

I’m just doing everything I can to make you see

The flipside of it all

Cause pretty soon you’re gonna end up to be just like me

The flipside of it all

As always, there is a lot going on here: an instantly catchy melody, guitar hooks peeking out of the mix and later on backing vocalists going “ahhhhhh,” or “choo chooh,” handclaps, and even a couple of stop times so that Lundberg can intone “flipside of it all” without any interference. Adding to the fun Mattias Bärjed plays a churning acoustic guitar solo, which goes on longer than you might expect.

“Flipside” is one of those songs that seems deceptively simple, but the more you listen, the more you notice.

“Flipside” Official Video



“Flipside” live in Vienna, 2009



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page